Horry County Council has reopened public input. Here is what you need to know.

HORRY COUNTY — The public input portion of Horry County Council meetings will be allowed for the first time in over a year beginning May 4.

"This is the time at the beginning of the meeting that the public can present concerns or issues that is not covered by the agenda," said Kelly Moore, spokesperson for the county.

Horry County does not require people in attendance to wear masks though Moore said they encourage people to wear them, and they will provide masks for those who do not have one.

Many councilmembers have been seen not wearing a mask during council meetings.

It is unclear how many councilmembers have received their COVID-19 vaccine, but government officials were allowed to get a vaccine during South Carolina's first phase.

Now, all South Carolinians 16 years and older are able to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Less than a third of the state’s eligible population is fully vaccinated. Yet South Carolina’s providers were giving fewer vaccines in late April than they did in early March when eligibility was widely expanded, according to data from the CDC.

Other government agency meetings, such as Conway City Council and Myrtle Beach City Council, have been open to public input. Conway council began having their meetings at City Hall again starting April 19. Prior to that, the meetings were in the Conway Sports and Fitness Center and online, for COVID-19 precautions.

Along with public input coming back, Horry County will began streaming meetings on their Facebook page, according to an announcement made on May 3.

There is a seating limit in the council chambers to help maintain social distancing. If capacity is reached, the meeting will be live streamed on TVs in overflow rooms.

Those interested in participating in public input should contact the council clerk's office at (843) 915-5120 before 3 p.m. on Tuesdays the council meets.