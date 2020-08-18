Horry County Council approves rezoning Myrtle Beach Speedway property

CONWAY — A planned multi-residential development project at the current site of the Myrtle Beach Speedway site is one step closer to becoming a reality.

Horry County Council approved a second reading to rezone the property Tuesday that changes its use from highway commercial to a multi-residential planned development.

The speedway ran its final laps Saturday and Sunday.

"It's going to be a mix of commercial out toward (U.S.) 501," said Councilman Johnny Vaught. "The speedway is obviously going to have to be leveled, and then there's gonna be a mix of mainly single-family homes and a little bit of multi-family homes."

"I think it's going to make a nice little development."

Details of the plan were not available in the packet of information provided to the public.

"At this point, no plans have been submitted," said Kelly Moore, spokeswoman for Horry County.

In 2016, nearly 70 percent of Horry County voters approved the RIDE III program, which includes an estimated $50 million redevelopment and widening of U.S. 501.

Nearly every intersection on U.S. 501 from S.C. 31 to Red Hill will be redesigned, according to RIDE III plans. There will be a single-lane, frontage road that's going to connect at Postal Way to Waccamaw Pines Boulevard on the northeast side of 501 and from Legends Golf Course to Singleton Ridge Road.

"Every one of those intersections, like the one there at Waccamaw Pines where it comes out by the speedway... that whole intersection and light will be redesigned," Vaught said.

He said the timing of the widening project completion will hopefully coincide with the development of the speedway property.

"We were at the stage where Myrtle Beach Speedway closing and the development could be designed into our 501 plan," Vaught said. "These things take awhile for design and permitting.

"501 has had the designing and has had the permitting and the redesigning of all the intersections before it can actually start being built. So that time lag in there has allowed us to work the speedway property into the design of that intersection there."