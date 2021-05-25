Horry County committee recommends increase to freeboard regulation to mitigate flood risks

CONWAY — To raise or not to raise. That is the question Horry County Council will have to decided in regards to three-foot freeboards.

Freeboards are the amount of space between a home's lowest floor and the ground. Currently the county requires homes to have a one-foot freeboard in Special Flood Hazard and supplemental flood zone areas, but under a proposed flood ordinance, council will decide to raise freeboards up to two feet or three.

During a May 11 Infrastructure and Regulation Committee members, tentatively recommended to raise the freeboards to three-feet which would would be in line with Myrtle Beach and Surfside Beach.

Though the option to fall back to two feet is still a possibility, council will make the final decision. It was not known Tuesday when council would take its first of three required votes.

Horry County Rising, a political organization, recently launched their "Don't Build in The Swamp," campaign asking county council to increase freeboards to three feet.

"I think our outreach efforts are working," said April O'Leary, Horry County Rising founder.

While not everything aligned perfectly, O'Leary said she reminded county officials not to be frustrated with Horry County Rising but to be frustrated federal laws didn't protect residents.

Councilmember Al Allen said Horry County Rising's outreach rivals that of hot-button issues like firearms.

"We've gotten plenty of them in the past few days," Allen said in early May regarding the group's emails.

Council Vice Chair Dennis DiSabato raised a question of what would happen to older homes with different flood regulations if the three feet freeboards were approved.

While homes would not be forced to be raised, DiSabato said other issues in regards to stormwater and drainage would be have to be solved.

"There are a lot of details that have to get worked out," DiSabato said. "It's going to have to go through a significant vetting through the council and debate through the three-reading ordinance. It's a good idea what we're doing."

If approved, the ordinance would pertain to new construction, homes that were substantially damaged or to those who will make substantial improvements to their homes, said Kelly Moore, spoesperson for the county.

The Infrastructure and Regulation committee approved the other restrictions as a part of a flood ordinance to mitigate flood risk.