Horry County citizens call for the resignation of elected officials who supported 'coup'

CONWAY — Local leaders gathered to voice their concerns Friday, calling for the immediate resignation of Horry County's treasurer, Angie Jones, who attended events in Washington, D.C. last week.

Cedric Blain-Spain, a leader in the Democrat Party in Horry County, organized the gathering in Conway, calling it Citizens Against Domestic Terrorism. Blain-Spain said he organized the event because he believes it is important to hold officials accountable by having a local conversation.

Blain-Spain, alongside president of the Georgetown NAACP chapter Marvin Neal and Rev. Kenneth Floyd, called for the immediate resignation of officials across South Carolina, including Jones, U.S. Rep. Tom Rice and U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham for their support of President Donald Trump's attempt to discredit the 2020 election results.

The NAACP and Democrat Party also called for the resignation of Horry County Schools Chairman Ken Richardson as well, pointing to his public support of Jones on Facebook.

Speaking about Jones by name multiple times, Blain-Spain said that her participation in a rally at the U.S. Capitol in D.C. on Jan. 6, as well as a photo she took with an assault rifle on county property, should be enough to have her removed from her position as treasurer.

“Others across the nation were speaking out, and when I looked at my family, friends and even those that I wasn't friends with on social media around the nation, they were asking, what are we doing,” Blain-Spain said. “They were calling for Angie Jones and others to resign, also, so we had to come and make it official today.”

Following the Jan. 6 riots and breach of the U.S. Capitol, Jones said she attended the rally from 8 a.m. to noon, therefore not participating in the riot that would follow, but Blain-Spain said he questions her story. Blain-Spain said that the rally was not about stopping the counting of electoral votes, but initiating it.

“This rally was about overturning the rightful votes of the people, this rally was about overturning the votes of significantly black areas in our nation,” Blain-Spain said.

Jones has since said she will not resign, and will not apologize for exercising her First Amendment rights. Blain-Spain said that is OK, because he and fellow Horry County residents will vote her out for her actions.

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Myrtle Beach area. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Myrtle Beach news staff. Email

Sign Up!

Echoing Blain-Spain's words about the election fraud claims targeting African American votes, Neal cited the states that elections were most contested by Trump and Republicans were states with high African American populations.

“President Trump is basically saying that the votes of Black citizens should be tossed out, and he should be declared the winner of the 2020 election,” Neal said. “Many of his followers believe and accepted that, that's why they went to the Stop the Steal rally.”

While Blain-Spain is grateful Rice had a “come-to-Jesus moment” and voted to impeach Trump, that alone does not make up for the support he gave to the president and those who attacked the Capitol, he said.

“Congressman Tom Rice also was against certifying the electoral college vote, it wasn’t until after that insurrection, when they had to scramble for their lives, that he decided to be one of the votes to impeach Donald. J. Trump,” Blain-Spain said. “But he incited that violence, that coup.”

De’Ontay Winchester, vice president of the Georgetown NAACP, said that fear was defeated and white privilege died on Jan. 6, and the funeral will be on Inauguration Day. He continued on by saying that while the last affects President Trump will have on the United States is bad, it is only a symptom of a greater problem.

"Trumpism is the symptom, but the disease that has plagued our nation since 1776 is racism, white privilege, so we need to get to the root of that," Winchester said. "He showed us who we really are."

With President-Elect Joe Biden’s inauguration only days away, Neal said he is not concerned about more violence at the Capitol because of how many troops will be present to ensure the Democratic process goes smoothly.

“If Angie Jones wants to pull up with her AR-15, that’s a good place for her to be right now. Tell her to show up … the right people are right there, right now for the right time,” Neal said. “Just like the certification happened, the inauguration is going to happen.”