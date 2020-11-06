Horry County certifies results from 2020 General Election, no changes in outcomes

Horry County officially certified results from the 2020 election.
The local board of elections voted to certify the results on schedule. While 15,000 ballots were rescanned on Thursday, the final outcomes didn’t change for any race. This means the winners are now officially elected to another term or to a new position.
Results from the contested races can be found at the end of this article.
Certification is required by law before the results are official and happens every election in every county of the state. The process has nothing to do with recounts happening in other states for the presidential race where results are closer.
The board of elections heard from several people about why their provisional or failsafe ballots should count. Many voters were told their vote wouldn’t count over legal technicalities based on how the law is written, but a majority were counted.
Once the fate of all provisional and failsafe ballots were decided and added to the vote totals, the results were given final certification a few hours later.
Given all local races were one sided, with most being decided in June, it was highly unlikely the certification process would change any results. Republicans and incumbents did well across the board both during the initial counts and during the final results.
The final voter turnout was 70.61 percent this year between absentee and Election Day voting. Representatives from both major political parties spoke at certification and thanked Horry County for opening absentee ballots and quickly addressing any problem.
Notably, Tom Rice was re-elected to another term to the U.S. House of Representatives beating challenger Democratic challenger Melissa Watson. The Seventh Congressional District was founded following the 2010 census, and Rice has held the seat since its creation.
He said he believes his community involvement while in office has led many people to trust him to handle the big challenges the country faces. Rice said he is humbled by the people of his district’s continued support and faith that he will advocate for the district’s best interest.
Helping the economy recover and doing whatever he can to help secure I-73 funding are priorities for Rice in his coming term.
“It’s just overwhelming. It’s the honor of my life and I’m going to keep fighting,” Rice said. “I hope the leadership follows through on their promise of an infrastructure package because we sure as heck need I-73.”
Case Brittain will become the newest member of the Horry County delegation to the South Carolina statehouse. Brittain beat Democratic Challenger Tony Cahill to fill the District 107 seat that was vacated by former Rep. Alan Clemmons over the summer.
For the next few months Brittain will learn the trade of being a state house representative before being sworn in. He said his goals include making the Grand Strand a more desirable place for young families by promoting economic development, education and public safety.
Brittain wants to meet with other delegation members to learn how he can help them advocate for the area, but he also wants to meet with constituents to make sure he represents the issues they care about.
“It’s a great honor to serve the great people of the Grand Strand,” Brittain said. “I may not always agree with everybody, but I will always listen to everyone’s thoughts and concerns. You may not like the answer presented back, but you’ll always know you’ve been heard.”
South Carolina House of Representatives Member Tim McGinnis, a Republican, won another term with a wide lead over challenger Bruce Fischer. McGinnis said he hopes to return to the statehouse and focus on the budgetary needs of the state.
To McGinnis, the results from the election were a vote of confidence in the direction of the South Carolina Republican party.
“People tend to conflate all politics with what’s happening on the national level down to what is happening at the local level, but the people of South Carolina spoke yesterday and reaffirmed our values through the vote,” McGinnis said. “People know who to trust around here and they showed that."
Even though it was a good night for the local GOP, South Carolina Senator Ronnie Sabb is another incumbent to secure re-election on Tuesday, beating out Republican challenger David Ellison. Sabb said keeping the trust of his constituents, especially in a year like 2020, is a huge honor for him.
“It’s an honor people have that confidence in me given the large challenges we face as a state,” Sabb said.
Dealing with pandemic recovery will be a major issue for the senate when it returns. Sabb also hopes to advocate for better teacher salaries in an effort to help younger educators enter the career.
Here are the final results from the 2020 General Election’s contested race. If the district is larger than one county, results represent statewide totals. All other local, state and federal races were decided by the June primary.
US House SC-7
Tom Rice (R) - 223,900
Melissa Watson (D) - 137,946
SC House District 107
Case Brittain (R) - 15,987
Tom Cahill (D) - 425
Wm Dettmering (L) - 7,872
SC House District 68
Heather Ammons Crawford (R) - 16,916
Mike Childs (Alliance) - 2,991
SC House District 56
Tim McGinnis (R) - 17,152
Bruce Fischer (D) - 8,999
SC Senate District 32
Ronnie Sabb (D) - 27,250
David Ellison (R) - 17,691
SC Senate District 34
Stephen Goldfinch (R) - 54,205
Emily Cegledy (D) - 26,965
Horry County Board of Education District 9
James Edwards (R) - 10,894
Edward Robinson (D) - 6,411