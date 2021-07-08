Horry County Animal Care Center temporarily closed due to COVID-19 exposure

CONWAY — The Horry County Animal Care Center is closed until at least July 19 due to increased COVID-19 cases and potential exposures.
The shelter, located at 1923 Industrial Park Road, will not be conducting adoptions during its closure, according to the press release.
According to the South Carolina Department of of Health and Environmental Control, there are 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Horry County as of July 6. Comparatively, on July 6, 2020 there were 108 confirmed cases.
Currently, the shelter is at capacity so they will be taking rescues on a case-by-case basis and all current animals will be cared for by the center's staff.
Horry County is asking people with animal-related public safety concerns to call the non-emergency dispatch line at (843) 248-1520.