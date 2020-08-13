Horry County and Myrtle Beach have a week to settle hospitality fee lawsuit ahead of hearing

Horry County and Myrtle Beach leaders are hoping to avoid an S.C. Supreme Court hearing by settling the matter on their own.

A late mediation effort could decide the future of who has the authority to collect the hospitality fee within municipal borders.

The two governments are trying to find middle ground on the future of a 1.5% fee on hotels and lodging in all parts of the county. More than $40 million in revenue and the future of the area’s first interstate could be on the line.

On Wednesday, Horry County leaders met behind closed doors to discuss a proposed settlement with Myrtle Beach to discuss the fee collection, as well as allowed uses of the revenue.

Myrtle Beach also went into executive session to discuss the legal matter on Tuesday.

“From the very beginning this council has said it was willing to negotiate up to the courthouse steps,” said Johnny Gardner, Horry County chairman. “Hopefully, we can get a resolution by the 19th.”

While the most recent round of negotiations began last month, no vote has been taken on any proposal in August. Gardner said there are no planned meetings for a vote but that could change depending on the ongoing negotiations.

“Deadlines make decisions, so hopefully this helps both sides come to an agreement,” he said. “We want to try to resolve something for the citizens if we can.“

Before a mediation plan can be approved, all local governments would need to approve the deal.

Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune said Tuesday she was unable to comment on ongoing litigation.

If no agreement is reached, the Supreme Court will hear oral arguments from both governments on Aug. 19. Gardner said if no deal is reached by the Supreme Court hearing, he doubts there will be another opportunity to reach an accord.

“If we don’t have something reached by the 19th, we are probably going to let the Supreme Court decide,” he said.

What is being fought over?

On March 20, 2019, Myrtle Beach filed a lawsuit on behalf of itself and “similarly situated plaintiffs,” claiming the county illegally collected a hospitality fee within its municipal borders.

While Myrtle Beach led the charge for the lawsuit, other municipalities would be impacted by the outcome of the decision.

The hospitality fee was created by Horry County in 1997 as a way of paying for new roads and infrastructure improvements that benefit tourists. Since the fee is only levied against people lodging in the area, the revenue must generally be spent to benefit tourism.

The fee was expected to expire in 2017, but the county council extended its lifetime indefinitely.

In the summer of 2018 county leaders voted to split the $40 million in revenue between building the local portion of Interstate 73 and increasing public safety officers in tourist areas.

Horry County does not have an interstate within its borders. For decades, there has been an effort to construct I-73 that would run from Myrtle Beach all the way to Michigan.

The multi-billion dollar project would require help from the federal and state governments since it crosses county and state lines. Horry County proposed to using the hospitality money to build the portion of the road within county borders.

Horry County even took the early steps of the road building process by creating a contract with The South Carolina Department of Transportation. The contract to begin I-73 construction was canceled by county council after no other government made a formal pledge to help fund it.

Until the lawsuit is settled, however, the money from the hospitality fee cannot be used to fund the project.

Circuit Judge William Seals Jr. issued a temporary ruling last summer that the fee could be collected by the municipalities for the duration of the lawsuit but any revenue must be held in escrow until the lawsuit was resolved.

Horry County took issue with this ruling claiming it violated the status quo and appealed it to the state Supreme Court. Seals then ruled that the governments must enter mediation, but no further action could be taken on the lawsuit until the appeal was resolved.

Attempts to settle the matter

Wednesday’s meeting is just one of many attempts to settle the lawsuit outside of court. Gardner said he feels the governments are closer to an agreement than before, but some of his council members feel like the negotiations aren’t going anywhere.

“Some of the members pointed to me that it feels like we are going in circles, or spinning our wheels a bit,” Gardner said.

At the end of 2019, the matter of the hospitality fee was almost put to bed ahead of the Christmas break.

After more than 20 hours in closed door mediation negotiations, representatives from Myrtle Beach and Horry County announced they had a compromise that hoped to still fund I-73 while allowing municipalities to keep more of the revenue.

During those meetings, lawyers tried to figure out how the fee could be divided up in a way that would be agreeable to all parties. On Halloween 2019, it was announced the mediation had come to fruition and a plan would be voted on before the holiday break.

At the time, details of the settlement were not public record but Horry County Council Member Harold Worley revealed some of the compromises during a public meeting. He said the deal was bad for taxpayers because it covered Myrtle Beach’s legal fees and was too similar to an offer Horry County made earlier before mediation began.

That earlier offer came during the summer of 2019 when Horry County Council proposed to divide up the fee’s revenue amongst the municipalities but continue funding the I-73 project.

Gardner said on Wednesday the council still feels the original offer was a great one.

Even with the details of the then proposed settlement in the public record, all local governments were expected to meet in executive session and then vote on the deal.

The governing council of Myrtle Beach, Aynor, Surfside Beach, Atlantic Beach and North Myrtle Beach all approved the settlements. Conway and Loris did not vote on the plan at all. Horry County technically approved the plan, but with alterations the other councils didn’t agree to in their votes.

With no mediation deal reached, the mediator declared an impasse and the lawsuit went into 2020. The coronavirus pandemic stopped any further negotiations and also delayed the supreme court hearing by nearly six months.

If the latest attempts to settle the matter are fruitful, then the settlement agreement will go back to all the councils for approval. Otherwise, the S.C. Supreme Court must make its ruling before the matter can move forward.