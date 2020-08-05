Horry County among highest in state for initial unemployment claims

South Carolina’s initial unemployment claims dropped below 13,000 at the end of July for the first time since the outset of the coronavirus pandemic, though Horry County is still teetering among the top counties in the state for initial claims.

At least one Myrtle Beach official says the seductive unemployment insurance benefits have kept workers from taking jobs, and it’s too early to tell how the workforce will react when the federal unemployment benefits run out.

“Our economy is gaining traction as business owners re-open with strict safety protocols, recall their workforces and recruit new employees,” said Dan Ellzey, executive director of the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce in a press statement. “We are strongly encouraged by this downward trend in initial claims and the performance of the economy.”

Horry County’s initial claims for unemployment insurance benefits hit 601 for the week ending July 25. Only Charleston, Berkeley, Richland, Lexington and Greenville had more initial claims than Horry.

Georgetown County remains one of the state’s counties with lower claims at just 140 initial claims for the week ending July 25.

Horry’s initial claims were filed as the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation of $600 per week is scheduled to run out.

Lauren Clever, director of downtown development for the city of Myrtle Beach, said many downtown retailers are claiming they’re having trouble finding workers.

“That seems to be what I hear the most is that I can’t find anybody here to work,” Clever said. “‘And when I find somebody, they don’t show up the next day.’ I know the unemployment thing was kind of a struggle, too. I know they heard a lot of, ‘Well, I’m making more on unemployment than I would be if I was working for you.’ That’s been a challenge for some of them, maybe mostly all of them.”

Clever said July is usually the strongest month for this area’s economy, followed closely by August. The news surrounding Myrtle Beach as being a coronavirus hot spot put a damper on those months.

Clever credits a stronger economy prior to the coronavirus as a reason many of the businesses are still afloat.

“I think that certainly allowed them to get through this wave and come out of it, even though everybody would have liked it to be better,” she said. “They’re still here. They’re still up and running.

“I think there are still elements that are recession similar, but hopefully we begin a recovery that is a lot quicker than it would be for a recession.”