Horry County $572M budget passes key approval; taxes and fees could rise

CONWAY — Horry County residents fees and taxes could rise by $105.80 per household for homes valued at $200,000. And officials like Assistant County Administrator Barry Spivey are warning tax increases could become an annual need.

A more than $572 million budget was tentatively approved June 1 during Horry County's council meeting.

The county's population expects to be close to half a million by the year 2030. As growth booms throughout the county, officials have to balance the needs of current and future residents.

A final reading of the budget will take place June 15, and if approved, it will be about a $112 million increase from the 2021 budget.

"This has been a very interesting year, we've come through COVID and we've seen our community change," Spivey said.

How the taxes and fees breakdown

Property tax collections are expected to rise by $7.6 million for three reasons: waste management, public safety growth and the new Longs Fire Station. This means homeowners with homes valued at $200,000 can expect an increase of $60.90 total per household.

Depending on where residents live, the tax increase could be less and rental properties and commercial business pay different rates.

This is how the $7.6 million breaks down:

The county wants to raise tax collection by $3 million for waste management, which means homeowners within unincorporated Horry County with homes valued at $200,000 can expect a $24 increase per household.

Spivey explained the waste management fund has been running at a deficit for several years so an increase was needed.

Spokesperson Kelly Moore said the deficit was due to rapid growth within the county and the proposed increase would balance the budget.

Property taxes are expected to rise by $3.4 million for increased public safety, meaning homeowners with homes valued at $200,000 can expect a $27.20 increase per household.

This money will fund 78 new positions, including: 15 patrol officers, five court security officers, five correction officers, two police support, 10 telecommunicators, 21 first responders, two maintenance and 18 fire department positions.

The fire station will raise property tax collections by $1.2 million, which means homeowners with homes valued at $200,000 can expect a $9.60 increase per household. And this will fund 12 firefighters and seven first responders for the Longs Fire Station.

Another increase includes a $45 jump in stormwater fees, rising from $44.40 to $89.40 per household. This only affects residents who live in unincorporated Horry County.

The county is planning to raise the stormwater budget from $7.8 million to $15.8 million. With this additional $8 million annually, the county plans to add 36 positions within the department. This year, the county will receive revenue closer to $10.5 million due to accounting transfers.

All this totals the $105.80 increase in fees and taxes county residents would have to pay for a $200,000 home under this proposed budget.

The $60.90 rise in property taxes is based on the value of a resident's home, so residents whose homes are $100,0000 would theoretically pay $30.45.

The current taxes for a $200,000 home based on municipalities are as follows: Atlantic Beach $84.50, Aynor $60.50, Briarcliffe Acres $45, Conway $76.60, Loris $110.80, Myrtle Beach $78.90, North Myrtle Beach $45 and Surfside $43.

What the money will do

The additional increases to the budget and an amendment to last year's budget will allow the county to add 153 positions from public safety to infrastructure and regulation. On average, the county has added close to 23 positions a year for the last 10 years.

The public safety division will be receiving the majority of the positions — 100 out of 153 — with the police department receiving 25 and the fire department receiving 38.

"This is one of the largest increase we've had in the last 10 years," Spivey said. "This is a tremendous step forward in that regard. What we need to consider — unfortunately the growth rate we've had over the last several years has not been enough to pay for the normal inflation that we see in salaries, as well as other costs, and give us the opportunity to hire more employees."

He added the county needs to consider adding 90 to 100 new positions every year from now on to maintain the projected growth.

Horry County would have to increase tax collections roughly $2.5-$3.5 million annually to maintain the increased level of service with these new budget changes.

"Nobody wants to hear that, I understand," Spivey said about tax increases.

Additionally, county employees will receive tiered raises, which will cost $2 million annually.

Employees who make $30,000 or below will receive a 5 percent raise.

Employees who make $30,000 to $40,000 will receive a 4.17 percent raise.

Employees who make $40,000 to $80,000 will receive a 2.5 percent raise.

Employees who make $80,000 or above will receive a 1.67 percent raise.

Elected officials, including county council, will not be included in the pay raise.

"I wish I could come before you and say here is the easy button, but there is no easy button, Spivey said.

"It is hard decisions that we must face when we try to allocate and balance the funds in an appropriate way to provide for our needs but not to overtax our citizens."

The budget passed its second reading by an 8-4 vote, with Councilmembers Tyler Servant, Harold Worley, Johnny Gardner and Al Allen voting against it.