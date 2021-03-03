Holding Court: SC Supreme Court puts in-person trials back in session

Editor's note: The following is a weekly feature from Richard Caines, bringing readers interesting tidbits within the court system along the Grand Strand and Hammock Coast.
• • •
Courts across the state can resume some in-person proceedings beginning March 15, after S.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice Donald Beatty reversed an order that halted trials last year due to a rise in cases of COVID-19.
Circuit, Family, Probate and Master-in-Equity courts cases can start, along with in-person grand jury proceedings.
The March date does not include Circuit Court jury trials, where were given an April 5 start time.
“As positive cases and percent positive tests have continued to fall, it is now possible to conduct in-person proceedings, jury trials, and grand juries so long as adequate safety protocols are observed,” the Feb. 26 order said.
The order said that courts should “continue to observe proper safety protocols” and also encourages the use of “remote communication technology” to conduct hearings when possible.
Horry County was one of the first courts in the state allowed to resume trials in August 2020.
At the time the court required jurors to wear a mask and have their temperatures taken before they entered a courtroom.
The wearing of gloves was required when a piece of evidence was handled, and the witness box had plexiglass surrounding it.
The jurors were spaced out when inside a courtroom and used a nearby courtroom to deliberate instead of the usual jury room.
“I don’t want one person to get sick,” 15th Judicial Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said at the time. “This will be a learning experience.”
In local court news:
• On Feb. 16, Judge William Seals heard a bond motion from the lawyers representing Angel Romero Tomas.
On Oct. 19, 2020, Romero Tomas, 20, was charged in connection with a death after a car he was driving on Hwy. 17 in North Myrtle Beach collided with a motorcycle — killing 28-year-old Angel Gabriel of North Myrtle Beach.
Tomas fled the scene and later turned himself in, according to police reports.
He is facing charges of hit-and-run involving death, hit-and-run with great bodily injury, and failure to yield the right of way.
The defendant’s lawyer said his client has been in jail for 109 days with no bond and suffered “severe persecution” in Guatemala, so he fled to the United States as a minor.
Tomas is currently seeking asylum in the country, according to his lawyer.
The solicitor told the judge if Tomas posted bond, he would be taken into federal custody in Atlanta, so a bond denial is needed because of a possible “flight risk.”
The lawyer of the victim’s mother said that Tomas is a “danger to society” and “knew what dramatic injuries he caused and did nothing to help.”
Judge Seals denied bond and said the defendant can make the request again in 6 months if the case has not been disposed of.
• On Feb. 19, a lawyer for Aarin Jamal Michael made a motion to set bond before Judge William Seals.
Michael, 26, is charged with the murder of 21-year-old Charles Hemingway of Conway.
On Nov. 29, 2019, Michael and the victim got into a “physical altercation” at a home in Conway, according to the solicitor in the case.
During the fight, a handgun fell out of Michael’s clothing and Hemingway kicked it into a bathroom, the solicitor said.
The solicitor said that after losing the fight, Michael “walked into the bathroom, picked up the firearm and fired two shots at the victim — striking him in the side and in the stomach, two shots that did wind up killing him.”
The defendant fled the scene and two weeks later, the police located him in the Loris section of Horry County, the solicitor said.
Appearing by a video call, the victim’s mother said that she “lives with this pain every day" and that Hemingway “didn’t deserve to die like that.”
Judge Seals asked the defendant’s lawyer if there has been a change in circumstances since a prior bond denial and he pointed out the “passage of time” of the case.
Judge Seals said that it took “2 weeks to find him” and “apparently is a danger to the community.”
His bond was denied.