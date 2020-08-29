History for Sale: Vandross Plantation offers 80-acre pond, 1K+ acres on Nature Conservatory

Editor's note: Periodically, we will feature unique properties for sale in Horry and Georgetown counties — answering all of our curiosities in the process.

In researching this 1,211-acre piece of land 20 miles north of Georgetown off Old Pee Dee Road, I came across an interesting history of the name Vandross, with South Carolina roots. Vandross is often the pronunciation for Vanderhorst, a name with strong Lowcountry history.

According to Suzannah Smith Miles, Lowcountry and Civil War Historian, legendary singer, songwriter and record producer Luther Vandross has ancestors who were from South Carolina.

All I hear now when I see this piece of land: You've got to check it out Here and Noooow? Get it?

The Vandross Plantation is being shown by Cole McMillan of Advance Land and Timber and, get this, 1,130 acres of the 1,211 on the property is placed with The Nature Conservatory, which allows for recreation and hunting. There's a total of 80 acres of pond, complete with a duck impoundment.

Recently reduced to $1,000 per acre, the listing touts: "This will be one of the most affordable recreation tracts in SC Low Country."

The property has an internal road system that allows you to navigate the entire tract of land and fronts on Carvers Bay Road.

To view more photos and details of the listing, log on to https://tinyurl.com/VandrossPlantation.

Do you have a unique property in Horry or Georgetown County with some history to share? Send a photo along with a brief history and your contact information to jrodriguez@postandcourier.com.