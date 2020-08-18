History for sale: 'Pink Lady of the Beach' on the market for $309,900

Editor's note: Periodically, we will feature unique properties for sale in Horry and Georgetown counties — answering all of our curiosities in the process.
We kick off the feature with the "Pink Lady of the Beach," listed by Jodie Spencer of The Hoffman Group in Myrtle Beach. This property was built in the 1930s with more than 1,800 square feet of living space.
The property is located at 313 6th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach. It is described as a "Myrtle Beach historic charmer... (that) exudes vintage charm and unique style with modern conveniences."
Not only does it come with a rich near 90-year-history, but it's located just two block from the beach. To view more photos and details of the listing, log on to https://tinyurl.com/pinkladyofthebeach.
Do you have a unique property in Horry or Georgetown County with some history to share? Send a photo along with a brief history and your contact information to jrodriguez@postandcourier.com.