History for Sale: 'Pawleys Playhouse' offers the best of both Pawleys Creek and the ocean

PAWLEYS ISLAND — Who says 79-year-olds can’t still have fun? Don’t utter those words in what’s been named the “Pawleys Playhouse.”
The property at 214 Myrtle Avenue overlooks Pawleys Creek and is within walking distance to the ocean. It was originally built as a quaint, one-level cottage with one bathroom, a small kitchen and three bedrooms. Well, the playhouse has grown.
It was given a complete renovation in 2005, while still maintaining the Oak flooring and the Pawleys Island charm that it was built with in 1941. A third floor, with Heart Pine flooring, was added to include a new kitchen, living room and dining area with cathedral ceiling and wood beams. The renovation also included an owner's en suite, plus a large porch was added on the creek side of the home to offer a marvelous view of the saltwater marsh.
The renovation included converting the original kitchen to a third bathroom, the living room became a family room and the three bedrooms were completely updated. An elevator was installed to serve all three levels.
Old Growth Pecky Cypress shiplap siding in the stairway and landing were installed with plantation shutters that control the sunlight inside and Island Shutters on the outside.The exterior porches and decks maximize the views in all directions.
The outside of the home enhances the playhouse nickname. The exterior of the home includes a spacious covered outdoor patio that you have to see to appreciate fully, which opens up to a landscaped, fenced-in backyard. For the handyman, there is a workshop that’s even equipped with a television, half bath and an outdoor shower.
There’s a covered space to park your vehicle, as well. And for boaters, there’s a landing just down the street.
Pawleys Playhouse is listed for $925,000 and features four bedrooms and four baths in its 2,532 square feet. The property is being shown by Rob Levine of the Litchfield Company.
If you’re in the market for a relaxing home off the ocean with incredible access to Pawleys Creek or if you’re looking for an investment property in the Pawleys Island community, which has been growing in popularity for more than a decade now, check out Pawleys Playhouse — a prime example that an near-80-year-old can still have so much fun.