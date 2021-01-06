History for Sale: Mediterranean home in Myrtle Beach features spacious open floor plan

MYRTLE BEACH — This beautiful Mediterranean home has a multi-layer look on the outside with a wide-open floor plan inside that has such new renovations, it’s hard to believe it was built in the 1950s.

This property has been on the market for a little more than a week and I’m not sure it will stay on the market for long.

I look at dozens of properties a week, searching for homes that fit the bill for this column. Very few catch my eye that prompt me to call the boss of my home — a.k.a. my wife — to gaze at floor plans and photos. This property did it.

It’s located at 353 Waterside Drive in Myrtle Beach, and features a three-car garage, newer landscaping and classic light fixtures.

The beautiful double wooden doors with frosted glass open to an incredible floor plan with stunning natural light and built-in shelving surrounding an electric fireplace. The beamed ceilings are a wonderful addition to this home. The hardwood floors and gorgeous tile work of this home, built in 1958, is impeccable.

The three-bedroom, four-bath home is sprawled throughout nearly 2,600 square feet. Fall in love with the gorgeous granite-tiled stand-up shower and modern bathroom.

Don’t forget to check out the bonus room upstairs, which can act as a fourth bedroom and has an added bathroom.

For those who have followed History for Sale since the summer of 2020, you know I love my outdoor areas. This property, listed for $550,000 by John Mills of Realty One Group Dockside, is encompassed by a privacy fence and features mature hardwoods and a built-in grilling porch.

A community private boat launch to the Intracoastal Waterway is within walking distance.

The housing market along the Grand Strand has been tightening all fall and into the winter, so to find a gem like this and feature it in this column is a good catch. Buying it would be even better, right honey?

Do you have a unique property in Horry or Georgetown County with some history to share? Send a photo along with a brief history and your contact information to jrodriguez@postandcourier.com.