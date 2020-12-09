History for sale: Historic Golden Mile property in Myrtle Beach features 5 bedrooms

MYRTLE BEACH — If the curb appeal of this historic home in the city’s Golden Mile doesn’t hook you, then the bright, spacious 4,600-square-foot interior will.

This five-bedroom, six-bath home is landscaped gorgeously with a stone walkway leading to its front door.

Walk into the home with wood flooring and a glowing, clean color scheme. This home, built in 1964 and on the market for $799,700, has been completely renovated and exudes a very modern and elegant look often found in magazines. The home has custom molding, including 4-piece crown, wainscoting, and custom cabinets and woodwork throughout.

The kitchen is incredibly spacious with modern amenities, and two light fixtures perched from the ceiling above an extended island, which also includes a sink. The cabinet and leathered granite countertops are remarkable as is the wine bar. The kitchen opens to a dining area with plenty of room for a large table and chairs.

Head over to the extra large family room, which features a tabby fireplace and shelving.

The master suite includes a beautifully tiled standalone shower with glass walls. Among the elegant amenities includes a free-standing tub -- a nice reminder to homes of yesteryear. The master suite also includes a jaw-dropping walk-in closet with custom-built island and dressing table.

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Myrtle Beach area. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Myrtle Beach news staff. Email

Sign Up!

Head to the second floor where there are four bedrooms, as well as an 800-square-foot activity room with a custom built-in wet bar. The main bathroom has a double sink with wicker storage below. Another bathroom has a dual sink with a shower/tub.

The backyard is marvelously landscaped with oak and pine trees surrounding the property. It also features an attached two-car garage and separate golf-cart garage. The property also features a unique private outdoor shower to rinse off from frequent trips to the beach, which is a block away.

Patti Embry of Surfside Realty is showing the home.

This 56-year-old home is a spectacular, spacious beauty on nearly three-fourths of an acre in the city’s coveted neighborhood on the Golden Mile. To check out the listing, go to https://tinyurl.com/4600Kings.

Do you have a unique property in Horry or Georgetown County with some history to share? Send a photo along with a brief history and your contact information to jrodriguez@postandcourier.com.