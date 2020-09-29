History for Sale: Gorgeous half-mansion in Myrtle Beach dates back to 1940

You'll need to know which oak trees to peek through to discover this absolutely gorgeous 4,417-square-foot home built in 1940.

It doesn't flaunt its gorgeous red front-door entrance to the mighty Atlantic Ocean. Just a short jog down 37th Avenue North at 411 sits a prestigious, historic home on a double lot.

Inside, you'll find beautiful ceiling crown molding through many of the rooms and the intricate details shaped into the winding staircase give this large home its southern charm.

The hand-painted, 10-foot ceilings and real hardwood floors are complimented by transom windows. The modern amenities of this home includes a gourmet kitchen, complete with range, double ovens, large island, breakfast bar, custom wood cabinetry and stainless steel appliances.

The Carolina room features the original bead-board, tongue and groove ceiling, antique bricked walls and floors, and double french doors leading out to the brick patio gardens. The gardens is where you'll find more gorgeous 100-year-old Oak trees.

The five-bedroom, five-bathroom home is listed at $1,495,000.

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Myrtle Beach area. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Myrtle Beach news staff. Email

Sign Up!

The large master suite has a sitting area, fireplace, walk-in closet. The master bath offers marble floors and walls, two designer vanities, walk-in shower and oversized jacuzzi tub.

There are so many features to this home, including three more fireplaces located throughout the house: in the living room, dining room, and formal living room in addition to the master suite.

The property is being shown by Melanie Jerdon of Beach Realty.

There's so much more you need to see, including the in-ground pool, at https://tinyurl.com/MBDreamHome.

Do you have a unique property in Horry or Georgetown County with some history to share? Send a photo along with a brief history and your contact information to jrodriguez@postandcourier.com.