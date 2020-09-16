History for Sale: 'Farm Sanctuary,' built in the 1930s, is a paradise for entertaining guests

Editor's note: Periodically, we will feature unique properties for sale in Horry and Georgetown counties — answering all of our curiosities in the process.

The owner of this beautiful bungalow refurbished the exterior of this four-bedroom house in Loris to "maintain the character and charm of 1939," which was the year it was built.

It was renovated and expanded in 2019, and sits on three parcels totaling 4.34 acres of prime farm land that is completely fenced with four-rail wood and cross-fencing to close off areas as needed, according to the listing provided by Redfin partner agent Natalie Rakoci.

Its modernized interior provides all of today's convenience and luxury.

So I have to admit, what made me fall hard for this $399,900 property at 2323 Main St. in Loris is the new European style outdoor pavilion featuring a grill, sink, refrigerator and plenty of space. Sure, plenty of properties have outdoor amenities like these, but the space between the home and the pavilion is what placed me on the set of a movie shot in the summertime.

Add to the tranquility of being just outside of Loris the fact that the property is filled with mature trees, like pecans, pears, oaks, magnolias and pines.

The photos I fell in love with are in the listing.

What better historic way to honor the property than to build a covered, open-air barn that was made with timber from the property?

The property's charm is even evident in the front door where, instead of a peephole, it features a mini peek-a-boo door.

From the new Nest WiFi thermostat to the original hardwood floors in the living room and bedrooms, this property is perfectly blended with modern amenities and historic charm that makes it hard not to fall in love with.

Just don't forget my invite to your first gathering in that pavilion.

Do you have a unique property in Horry or Georgetown County with some history to share? Send a photo along with a brief history and your contact information to jrodriguez@postandcourier.com.