History for Sale: 7 bedroom home on Myrtle Beach's Golden Mile hits the market for $1.9M

MYRTLE BEACH — Myrtle Beach's Golden Mile has proved not to be immune from the current sellers' market as two of the near-mansions have gone up for sale in recent weeks.

This week's History for Sale looks at the more "devilish" of the two: 6606 N. Ocean Boulevard.

OK, so the address may bear three 6's, but its backyard abuts the dunes with heavenly views of the ocean.

The home was built in 1950 and is being listed by the Traci Miles Team of Century 21 Boling & Associates for $1,917,000.

Visitors of this 7-bedroom, 5.5-bath home are welcomed by a landscaped front courtyard, which features a beautiful water fountain.

Walking in the front door, you're welcomed by the home's light-colored walls and ceilings — a theme that's pretty consistent throughout most of the home. The spacious living room area features a beautiful stone fireplace, and opens to a naturally lit dinig area that overlooks the back of the home.

The continuous hardwood floors that are found throughout the main floor of the home leads you to a decent-sized kitchen with granite countertops surrounded by cabinetry, and features a double oven and a breakfast nook in the center of the room.

Enjoy one of two master suites on the first floor, and you'll be in awe of the amentities in the master bath, which features a spacious stand-up shower and jetted tub. The second master suite is also positioned beautifully to welcome daylight through its windows. Two of the remaining five bedrooms are rather large rooms, and three offer beautiful views of the ocean.

The tiled Carolina room is lit beautifully by the natural light through seven windows, and features a granite-countered wet bar.

The home features a huge backyard with an upgraded irrigation system, solar heated outdoor shower, and a patio close to the actual house. A second-story sun deck is accessible by a ramp and offers breathtaking views of the ocean.

Homes for sale on the city's Golden Mile can be rare, but in this sellers' market, you never know when a gem like this one will pop up again.

Do you have a unique property in Horry or Georgetown County with some history to share? Send a photo along with a brief history and your contact information to jrodriguez@postandcourier.com.