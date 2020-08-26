Higher education professors gear up for online learning challenges

Educators are preparing for the challenges the coronavirus could bring to online learning at Grand Strand colleges.

Teachers and professors from K-12 to higher education are having to find new ways to teach and interact with students through online instruction, and being more intentional about making sure students stay engaged.

Classes are underway online at Coastal Carolina University, and began mostly online at Horry-Georgetown Technical College this week.

“I think really the greatest challenge is making sure students are engaged,” said HGTC professor Greg Thompson, who teaches developmental studies.

In face-to-face classes, Thompson said he can mix up learning styles, make eye contact with students and call on them throughout the lessons. It’s a challenge to do those things in the online learning environment.

Online classes can be synchronous, meeting at scheduled times as a class, or asynchronous, where students can work at their own pace without a scheduled class meeting.

Thompson said he is teaching four classes this semester that are all asynchronous, and the challenge with those types of classes is helping students stay focused. He said synchronous classes give students a routine and helps them be more disciplined.

Coastal Carolina University’s classes began online Aug. 19, and some will remain online throughout the semester, depending on students and professors’ preferences.

Sarah Lozier-Laiola, CCU assistant professor of digital culture and design, said she began preparing for the semester nearly one month earlier than usual. Lozier-Laiola said she is teaching three classes this semester, and has made all course materials accessible online.

Her website is easily navigable on computers, tablets and phones, so students are able to access information in whatever format best suits them. She is refraining from using larger files, like videos, so it doesn’t use up students’ data.

“This is my field so that’s kinda made sense to me to make sure it was navigable,” Lozier-Laiola said.

“There’s the generalized disruption that everyone is facing that we may have challenges with,” she said. “There’s probably going to be a wider challenge at leading your own learning.”