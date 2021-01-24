HGTC's 'Addiction and Recovery' series challenges stigma that comes with personal rehab

CONWAY — Life could not have been better for Keith Somers on Nov. 14, 1992. He was living in Los Angeles, working as a bodyguard for A-list celebrities, making more than both his Pennsylvania-resident parents combined, had just bought his dream car, a Jaguar XJS V12 and in a happy, committed relationship.

The overweight kid from the suburbs of Philadelphia — who had an identity crisis in second grade where he asked his African-American father and Italian-East Indian mother whether he was white or not — was now living lavishly and working for the hottest celebrities of the 90s.

Not all was perfect, though, as he will share with attendees as a featured speaker of Horry-Georgetown Technical College’s 14th annual Addiction and Recovery Series on Thursday, Feb. 4 at 8 p.m.

On that fateful winter night, Somers left the Roxbury nightclub in Los Angeles that November night around 2 a.m. to go party after hours at a friend’s place, and as he headed westbound toward Beverly Hills, his tires crossed the yellow lines that separated his car from the oncoming traffic, and his life changed forever as he hit a Chevy Chevette nearly head on, instantaneously killing the driver.

An already tragic story was made worse by the fact that Somers was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. He began drinking at age 14 to deal with childhood obesity and his status as a child celebrity dancer on shows like Dancin’ on Air, and this spiraled into regular recreational use of drugs and alcohol. Somers was convicted of second degree murder for the crash, and sentenced to life in prison, but only served 18 of those years and was released in 2011.

During his entire time in prison, Somers worked on his recovery from his addictions. He fought against the availability of drugs and alcohol in prison, and when he got out, he decided to dedicate his life to telling his story at conferences like King's in hopes of other addicts and people in recovery being inspired to start or continue their own journeys.

The "Addiction and Recovery" event is organized by Casey King, a professor of physics and natural sciences at HGTC and fellow person in recovery, with the free-of-charge series spans four consecutive Thursday nights from Jan. 28 to Feb. 18.

It was born out of King’s realization that there weren’t many conferences like this in the Grand Strand area or South Carolina as a whole.

“I was afraid to go to my first meeting because I did not want to be associated with people in recovery because I thought that they were looked down upon,” King said. “But I just wanted people to see that people in recovery actually can do good things.”

Only 30 months into his own recovery, King put on the conference for the first time in 2008 in an attempt to increase public awareness of recovery, educate the public on the biology and psychological basis that drives many addictions, demonstrate how addiction crosses all social and economic boundaries and to overall change the way people see recovery.

Some of the speakers include Somers, Dr. Kevin McCauley, Craig T. Nelson, Carnie Wilson, Gary Stromberg and Paul Williams, and King vets speakers each year based on word of mouth and connections in the recovery community. It is important to him what speakers advocate for, saying the last thing he wants is someone to say they no longer drink but still smoke marijuana, and this year specifically he has heard every speaker’s story before and is excited for what they will bring to attendees.

Usually the conference is in person, but due to COVID-19, this year it will all be over Facebook Live. King isn’t worried about attendance dropping because of this, though, and is actually open to the possibilities online conferences can bring.

“I've developed contacts with people across the world, and I've sent the link to those people. So all you have to do to attend is just click the link, and we're not limited by any region or state or country,” King said. “There's a silver lining here, and the silver lining is the fact that we can reach more people across the world with this.”

The biggest attendance number King has seen for this conference was in 2017 when Danny Trejo spoke, more than 700 people showed up. Every year, King will take a show of hands to see how far people have traveled to attend, and there are many people every year who say they come from upwards of 250 miles.

King believes people travel as far as they do because there still aren’t many things like this conference in the area. He recognizes that it takes money to put things like this together, and that his first few years he did it without funding from the college, but King said having conferences like this are important to show addicts and those in recovery who they can become, and to find similarities in the stories of the speakers in their own stories.

“There's a lot of redemption to all of us in recovery, I like to look at it as we simply become the people we're supposed to be, as opposed to the people our addictions made us be,” King said.

To Somers, conferences like this are all about shifting perspectives and seeing humanity in oneself and in others.

“Depression, poor self-image, low self-esteem, not fitting in, those are the common threads of every single person with a drug addiction or alcohol problem,” Somers said. "When you're able to shift your perspective, when you're able to see yourself as your higher power put you in your mom's womb to be versus what the world has caused you to feel, then you're liberated.”

Though King is looking forward to all speakers, he said Somers stands out to him as a great example of redemption, contrast and recovery. At the end of his speech as well as at the end of other speakers' times, Somers hopes attendees walk away understanding the similarities they share with the speakers rather than the things that make them different.

“When you suffer from the disease of uniqueness, you think you're the only one who's going through this, and the world gets very small to you. So I hope that people see the similarities in these heroes' journeys that they hear in this series, they see their own frailties, they see their own fears and phobias,” Somers said. “And most importantly, they see that they're able to overcome, and have the potential of being victors if they just stay the course.”

Somers will speak Thursday, Feb. 4 at 8 p.m. via Facebook Live, and all speakers' sessions are free of charge. To learn more about the Addiction and Recovery series, visit: facebook.com/AddictionandRecoveryLectureSeries.