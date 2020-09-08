HGTC announces $8.4M in renovations to Grand Strand campus

The Grand Strand campus of Horry-Georgetown Technical College in The Market Common district of Myrtle Beach will see an $8.4 million facelift this year through next fall, the college announced Tuesday.
Construction is underway at 743 Hemlock Avenue to renovate three academic and administrative buildings, enhance the existing storm water drainage systems and to modernize the telecommunications infrastructure, according to a press release issued by the college. "Significant renovations" are planned for the existing landscaping and overall pedestrian and vehicular flow infrastructures, the release states.
Work has already begun on the exterior of Buildings 100, 200 and 300. Sidewalks and curbs will also be renovated throughout the campus.
The project is being funded by an Horry County voter-approved Penny Sales Tax, College Plant Funds and by funds from the Horry County Transportation Committee.
The college has been planning for these improvements for upwards of three years.