Heat and coronavirus could keep some bikers from attending Horry County's weekend rally

There will be no hot dog eating contests, keg pushes or mud wrestling at the Rat Hole outside Myrtle Beach during the rescheduled Spring Bike Rally this weekend.

The Rat Hole, a favorite drinking spot for bikers in Socastee, typically hosts events where people complete challenges that must be accomplished while riding a motorcycle. Normally, the event has dozens of participants from all over with large crowds congregating to watch.

But the owners of the 17-acre, special-event venue decided that they wouldn’t host their event during the rescheduled spring rally, citing a variety of reasons, with co-owner Buster "Cowboy" Brown ultimately thinking they couldn't host the rodeo safely.

"We want our customers to be safe. Our customers are like family," Brown said. "We care about these guys. We don't want to subject them to anything. We want to protect everybody."

Across the Grand Strand there might not be as much business from the rally as people had initially hoped when it was planned during the spring. Some classic biker spots along the Grand Strand like Suck Bang Blow are remaining open in hopes of a good crowd. Others like the Rat Hole and the Myrtle Beach Harley-Davidson store will not.

Much like the rest of South Carolina, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic shut down tourism in Horry County for all of April.

When the spring rally was postponed, Horry County Council worked with various biker groups to give a special events permit for a July rally. It took two meetings to decide if the council should or shouldn’t encourage the rally to continue.

Several council members also said there was no way of stopping bikers from coming even if the event permits were not given and the council withdrew its support. Ultimately, council approved the rally 11 to 1 with the hope of giving bars and businesses more customers after a tough few months.

But now that event has arrived, the pandemic, some locations not opening and threat of bad weather could keep many folks home this weekend.

The spring bike rally is typically held the weekend before Memorial Day and is separate from the Atlantic Beach Bikefest the following weekend. Atlantic Beach Town Council canceled plans for Bikefest this year.

Horry County leaders decided to give the bike rally its blessing before Horry County’s cases started spiking, states required visitors to quarantine after visiting South Carolina and before the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control labeled the Grand Strand a hotspot for COVID-19.

Many of the confirmed cases in South Carolina are traced back to group gatherings where social distancing wasn’t closely practiced, according to a statement from DHEC. State public health officials recommend avoiding group gatherings all together.

But if people chose to attend a rally event or other large events while visiting the Grand Strand, getting tested afterwards is important to help slow the spread of the virus.

“Those who do not take these precautions continue to put themselves, their friends, families, and entire communities at risk for the disease,” a DHEC spokesperson said.

And informal events where anyone can attend makes contact tracing "nearly impossible" for public health officials.

Councilmember Gary Loftus said he doesn’t believe the upcoming rally will be a major event based off what he has heard from businesses and the amount of bikes he’s seen already in town. Loftus was the only vote in opposition to having a July rally.

“Why don’t we just skip it and wait for the fall rally,” Loftus said.

Councilmember Harold Worley voted in favor of hosting the bike rally. While he stands by wanting to do all he can for businesses, from his own perspective this weekend will not be a major event. His hotel is expecting 50 percent occupancy and says he has heard similar reports from other hotels.

For July 4 weekend, Myrtle Beach saw a dip in the rental occupancy rates compared to earlier in the summer. On June 27, rentals in the Grand Strand reported a 78 percent occupancy rate. That dropped to 64 percent by July 4. In 2019, the occupancy rate stayed consistent at 90 percent.

Taylor Damonte, director of the Clay Brittain Jr. Center for Resort Tourism, said the occupancy for hotels and vacation home rentals has been surprisingly good given the circumstances. The rental home occupancy rate is similar to previous years.

“The summer is not as strong as it was last year, but certainly stronger than many expected it to be,” Damonte said. “Many people are shocked for how much business we’ve already had.”

Bad weather this weekend could lower rental occupancy rates since it influences some last-minute vacation decisions.

Many of the bike rally events will be in the South Strand where rental homes and campgrounds are more common than hotels. Occupancy rates for these rentals this coming weekend are expected to be similar to last year.

Suck Bang Blow, another popular biker bar near Murrells Inlet in the South Strand, will be open for business for the rally. The bar is selling a commemorative t-shirt called the “corona survivor” on its website.

But a Friday announcement from Gov. Henry McMaster could drastically change the bar's plans. The governor ordered all bars to stop selling alcohol after 11 p.m. starting Saturday.

Live music will still be performed at SBB and “the walk of shame” stage competition will still happen. SBB Owner William Couch said they're encouraging visitors to follow all public safety recommendations like maintaining 6-feet distances and wearing a mask indoors.

Bar staff will also do their best to keep occupancy below 50 percent of what is normally allowed, according to Couch.

Couch thinks that even with the changes to the rally, he believes it'll still be a fun weekend and help his business through the pandemic.

"I hope so. Three or four weeks ago things were looking fine, but the news recently has put a damper on it. But we're still hoping for a good turnout," Couch said.

But the governor's order hinders his ability to make money from late night sales. He doesn't see the merits of the order and believes the risk for coronavirus spreading doesn't start at 11 p.m.

"It's just not fair to restaurants and bars," Couch said following the announcement. "It's going to hurt."

Loftus said Atlantic Beach cancelling its Bikefest planned for Labor Day is a sign that nothing is guaranteed given the pandemic. If visitors, bikers and residents don’t wear masks and practice social distancing in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus, he thinks Horry County may be forced to cancel the fall rally too.

Brown wants to reopen The Rat Hole for the fall rally. If it doesn't open, his business could go a whole year without revenue. But if new coronavirus cases keep increasing, they might not be able to open.

"Man, I hate this has gotten so much worse. Now I'm even concerned about the fall rally. We hoped in May things would be better in July. Now we are in July and it's much, much worse. I hope we don't get to October and it's worse than it is now."