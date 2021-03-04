Tidelands Health plans Carolina Forest facility, joins growing legion of medical outlets

MYRTLE BEACH — Tidelands Health said on March 4 it is planning a 34,000-square-foot medical park in Carolina Forest, one of the fastest-growing areas of Horry County and South Carolina.

Tidelands becomes the third medical organization to announce intentions to develop in Carolina Forest over the past year, joining Conway Medical Center and McLeod Health.

The new Tidelands medical park would be at the corner of Carolina Forest Boulevard and Revolutionary War Way, with officials now working through the planning process.

Tidelands plans to utilize the facility for both physician offices and outpatient services.

Tidelands has been aggressive in expanding its services throughout Horry and Georgetown counties, including the Tidelands Health Medical Park at The Market Common, the Tidelands Health Medical Park at Holmestown Road and the Tidelands Health Rehabilitation Hospital at Little River — all opening since 2019.

The medical outlet is also in the process of getting state approval on Tidelands Health Carolina Bays Hospital, which would be a 36-bed acute-care hospital along the interchange of Highways 31 and 707 in Horry County.

“The need for high-quality health care close to home has never been more apparent than during the past year as we’ve all battled a worldwide pandemic,” said Bruce Bailey, president and CEO of Tidelands Health.

Conway Medical Center earlier had announced its plan for an inpatient medical center on 360 acres off International Drive. CMC’s only obstacle could come from concerns over environmentally protected lands from the Lewis Ocean Bay Heritage Preserve.

In addition, McLeod Health Carolina Forest is a four-story, $56 million hospital with 48 beds near its outpatient buildings at International Drive and S.C. 31 — just 2 miles from CMC’s proposed development.

According to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, which must approve new hospital construction projects, 349 new jobs are expected in the medical and health care field between Conway Medical Center Carolina Forest, Tidelands Health Carolina Bays and McLeod Health Carolina Forest. The number is expected to grow to 655 by 2026.