Thousands of Horry County Schools students opt to transfer into hybrid instruction

More than 3,000 Horry County Schools in the full-time HCS Virtual program have requested to transfer back into brick-and-mortar instruction — an option the district reopened for five days last week.

There are 266 students who have also requested to transfer from brick-and-mortar instruction to HCS Virtual.

All students wishing to transfer into HCS Virtual will be put on a waiting list. Processing a request for a student to transfer from the virtual program into in-person instruction will take up to a week to complete, said Lisa Bourcier, HCS spokesperson.

Superintendent Rick Maxey announced the district would reverse course during the Sept. 14 Board of Education meeting, reopening a transfer option amid backlash from parents.

This is the breakdown of requests to transfer into in-person instruction, according to Bourcier:

High schools: 650

Middle schools: 845

Elementary schools: 1,535

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Myrtle Beach area. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Myrtle Beach news staff. Email

Sign Up!

HCS announced in early August it would offer a brick-and-mortar hybrid instructional option based on the county's COVID-19 disease activity rate set weekly by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. If the county has a high spread of the coronavirus, the school district will operate totally remote. If the county is medium spread, the hybrid option will be in place with students going to school two days per week, depending on which group they are in. Students would return to school in-person five days a week if the county is deemed low spread.

The academic year began Sept. 8 in the hybrid phase.

The district is also offering a second totally virtual program, which requires a full-semester commitment.

As of Monday, seven schools in the district are reporting positive COVID-19 cases, according to DHEC's online portal.