‘They are using us like pawns’: HCS leaders facing backlash from support staff

MYRTLE BEACH — Just days removed from teachers speaking out against Horry County Schools leadership, the much-maligned school district is under fire again, this time from its counselors, teaching assistants and para-professionals.

Superintendent Rick Maxey announced late Monday that HCS would move into distance learning for two weeks upon returning from Winter Break on Jan. 4, indicating that no teachers or students would “report to their respective schools” due to concerns over the potential spread of COVID-19 on county campuses.

The next line in Maxey’s note says, “however, principals and District departmental supervisors will notify other employees of work schedules and locations during this two-week period.”

On Tuesday morning, counselors, teaching assistants and para-professionals found out that the latter meant them, even after many were told by their own school administration that they wouldn’t be required to be on campus.

No one to date has informed these groups on why they have to be on campus, according to multiple sources at various schools, all asking to remain anonymous due to fear of retribution from the district office.

One district counselor was upset at the sudden turn of events.

“Why am I being treated differently than a teacher?” the counselor said.

“I make the same amount of money that teachers do; I sign the same contract. If the whole point is to keep us away from the schools and not spreading the virus, then why do we have to be in school? We can all do our jobs remotely, so this really makes no sense.”

Horry County Schools did not provide any insight into the decision when questioned, offering the following: “Schools and offices are currently closed for the winter break.”

When an HCS spokesperson was asked if that meant if HCS would not be responding to any questions until Jan. 4, they did not immediately offer comment.

Questions abound for many district employees despite the break, including rising concern over a series of social media interactions by Horry County Schools Board of Education Chairman Ken Richardson.

In a private Facebook group, a question was posed on Monday evening after teachers received an initial email from Maxey.

“Supposedly teachers just got email that we will be all virtual two weeks in Jan. Any teachers able to confirm??,” the post read.

A few comments down, Richardson responded: “I can confirm!!!”

A commenter named Ben Harper then asked Richardson: “Then full time?”

Another commenter named Lindsey Renae added: “Praying fulltime”

Richardson responded: “That’s our hopes. Gives us extra time to get all the plexiglass installed.”

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Myrtle Beach area. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Myrtle Beach news staff. Email

Sign Up!

Last week, the Post and Courier Myrtle Beach released a story indicating that medical experts believe that plexiglass is a “placebo” and that it does not in of itself provide the proper protection for students and teachers if masking and social distancing do not coincide.

Richardson did not respond to questions about the science or data involved in making the decision.

According to a report, Richardson also said the district’s hope is to return to full-time, face-to-face instruction in February — making social distancing impossible due to the volume of students that each classroom can hold.

This news gave one teaching assistant cause for concern, believing that they will be asked to aid in the cleaning of the school and preparing it for the district's new goal, pointing to Maxey’s final phrasing “will notify other employees of work schedules and locations during this two-week period.”

“If they think for one second I’m going to be cleaning or anything, that’s not in my contract,” the teaching assistant said. “I’m here for the kids, and I can assist my teacher, my friend, from home. I don’t need to be in the classroom to do that. There is absolutely no reason for me to be there.

“I don’t understand why we are being treated differently. Not if the goal is to keep the virus out of the schools. We all have families you know; we all have to go home to families, too.”

The district did not clarify whether employees would be asked to do anything differently, indicating that the district office was closed for winter break.

Despite the break, the district has left some employees with logistical issues brought upon by HCS-provided daycare that was utilized by employees that serve brick-and-mortar students.

With the first two weeks of school in January now virtual, that is not a service that will be provided, but the staffer will still required to show up to school.

“So do I have to give up sick time in order to take care of my child?” the employee said. “Why am I having to make that choice when I can do my job from home and HCS isn’t providing what they said they would?”

Another teaching assistant was brought to tears when thinking about the choices they are being forced to make, ones that would normally lead to mass resignations and potential legal action due to differentiation in treatment, according to the employee.

“I love my job. I love my kids,” the employee said. “But the district is making me feel lesser; like I don’t matter. My health isn’t important to them. Whatever agenda they have, they are using us like pawns in whatever game they are playing.”

On Sunday, Richardson garnered the attention of both support staff and teachers when he posted a Reuters story on his public Facebook page with the headline, “U.S. schools lay off hundreds of thousands, setting up lasting harm to kids.”

He introduced the post with his own words, saying: “Thank God we can continue to pay our teachers and employees.”

No budget issues had been reported at any Board of Education meeting during the 2020-21 school year, and neither Richardson, nor HCS, responded to questions asking about any potential financial shortfalls.

For a school counselor, the post simply showcased a departure from positive experiences they’ve had in prior years at HCS.

“This is all on the district office, our school administration is just as frustrated,” the counselor said. “I used to love my job, but now, if the right job and right money allowed me to leave it, I would. That makes me sad.”