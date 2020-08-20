The return of flu season creates new challenges for Grand Strand hospitals

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken ahold of the United States for nearly six months, leaving the Grand Strand grappling with substantial new challenges due to shutdowns, sickness and death.
But with fall looming, area hospitals are preparing for more coronavirus cases as colder weather leads to more flu patients and a shortage of staff critical to keeping patients healthy.
While the virus is currently immobile, medical experts and researchers believe they will have to deal with a different outtake in the fall than what was seen in the first half of 2020.
Since South Carolina is one of the 21 states currently in the “red zone” for coronavirus outbreaks, according to a White House Task Force report, hospitals are working on methods to anticipate an increase in cases and deaths. As of mid-August, South Carolina has more than 102,000 coronavirus cases and 2,300 deaths.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control predicted daily deaths will increase by 24.38 percent and projected that there could be 3,186 virus-related deaths by Nov. 1.
In the first six months of the year, hospitals across the country faced substantial new challenges in their practices including potential overflow of patients, shortages of staff personnel, imposing newer restrictions to limit the virus infection and opening more locations and drive-thru sites for testing.
The virus is highly infectious and forces hospital staffs to separate incoming patients so no one without symptoms gets infected and vice-versa.
If a second wave emerges in the fall, health staff and personnel will need to take hard-learned lessons from the first half of the year including a better understanding of the symptoms and news methods for tending to patients with the virus. While the experience helps, future uncertainty still makes it hard for hospital leaders to know exactly what they’re up against.
“We do believe that the coming fall/winter could be tough,” said Dr. Paul Richardson of the Conway Medical Center. “Depending on how much influenza we see during this season, it could definitely complicate the situation.”
Richardson said there was an observed increase in coronavirus patients at CMC prior to July 4. Around the holiday weekend, Horry County saw an uptick in cases and deaths reporting more than 60 deaths between July 4 and July 30. Georgetown County stabilized in its case and death reports for awhile in July before reporting an increase in deaths in mid-August.
Those numbers may increase further depending on community compliance with social-distancing regulations and other public health factors. Still, hospitals along the Grand Strand are preparing for more sick patients and bed occupancy.
At CMC, they have been meeting as an administrative team at least daily, and occasionally more frequently, to remain nimble and react to the situations they face on a day-to-day basis, according to Richardson. He anticipates this upcoming flu season will be more of the same strategically.
He hopes a vaccine is developed soon.
“I do have confidence that at least one of the vaccines being tested will be at least partially effective,” he said.
Medications are also in higher demand in reducing stays at hospitals with some people taking acetaminophen to lower fevers and pain.
Dr. James Principe, a Tidelands Health medicine physician and associate chief medical officer, had the coronavirus in mid-July and is currently recuperating at home. Principe used medication to help lessen some symptoms but still ultimately ended up in the hospital to get better treatment.
Gayle Resetar, chief medical officer for Tidelands Health, said her organization is monitoring the ever-changing statistics of the virus. They are currently at full capacity and are looking for additional staffing. She said that coronavirus patients take more resources than a standard hospital in-patient.
"We're going to continue growing those staffing numbers to be able to accommodate that demand," she said.
Other hospitals in the region have reported similar problems of reaching near capacity beds and having less nursing staff personnel.
Tidelands went from 25 percent below their average capacity for June, according to Resetar. In the midst of June, they had three virus-related patients and ten days later, increased to 50. Tidelands Waccamaw Hospital has 29 rehab beds, for patients that need more time to heal, and with DHEC's approval, she said they can turn those beds into normal hospital occupant beds.
"We've continue to add coverage now but it happened very quickly," she said.
They are working on expanding their services and hope that additional help will arrive before the fall.
"We have additional capacity that we currently don't have staffed and we're working very diligently to get staffed," she said. "We'll be better positioned to handle that volume that we are having to handle today."
As for Richardson, he agreed that all hospitals can do is try to ready themselves for what may happen in the following months.
“We will be prepared,” Richardson said.