top story

Second consecutive day of no COVID-19 deaths in Georgetown and Horry counties

  • Updated
COVID
Provided/SCDHEC

No COVID-19 deaths were announced on Monday in Georgetown and Horry counties for the second consecutive day, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

DHEC reported 16 new confirmed coronavirus cases in Horry County, bringing the total to 9,053 since March. The county's death total remains at 168. 

The state agency announced five new coronavirus cases in Georgetown County raising the total to 1,635 since the start of the pandemic. The county's death total is 35.

For hospital bed occupancy, both Georgetown and Horry County remain at 94.9 percent and 78.8 percent, respectively, according to DHEC.

South Carolina announced 543 new confirmed cases and seven additional deaths bringing the total to 111,202 and 2,387 deaths. The deaths came from Anderson, Florence, Greenville and Laurens.

Rate per 100K

Georgetown: 2,608.49

Horry: 2,556.76

Percent of deaths versus state total

Georgetown: 1.4 percent

Horry: 7.1 percent

Probable cases

Georgetown: 32

Horry: 59

Probable deaths

Georgetown:0

Horry: 9

Reporter

Kareem Wilson covers health for the Georgetown and Myrtle Beach area for the Georgetown Times. He previously covered entertainment and community news for the Charlotte Post in Charlotte, NC.

