Rise in new COVID-19 cases for Horry County continues with worst day since July 24

MYRTLE BEACH — Horry County is enduring a sustained rise in COVID-19 cases, with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reporting 116 confirmed cases on Saturday — the highest single-day total since July 24.

Saturday’s total was the highest in South Carolina, outpacing Greenville County by eight cases.

The county is averaging 74.1 daily cases over the past seven days, more than triple the September average of 23.8 daily cases and nearly double that of August, when there were were 38.5 daily cases.

October’s numbers do pale in comparison to July, when the county averaged 142 daily cases.

According to DHEC, Horry County has moved from “medium incidence” to “high incidence” in less than seven days, now averaging 206.2 per 100,000 — a jump from 123.7 on Oct. 5.

Despite the move into “high” spread, Horry County Schools did not move itself into full-time virtual school despite the Board of Education agreeing that would be the case when setting plans for the school year in August.

HCS has indicated that it is monitoring the situation and will evaluate further at the end of the upcoming week.

The county’s hospital bed occupancy has reached 91.4 percent, with 620 of 678 beds in use as of Oct. 9.

To date, Horry County has 10,484 confirmed cases, with an additional 700 listed in the probable category, per DHEC. There have been 189 confirmed deaths, with 16 more probable.