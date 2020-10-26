Region hospitals sounding alarm on influx of COVID-19 hospitalizations; urge flu shots

MYRTLE BEACH — As positive cases of COVID-19 continue to rise along the Grand Strand and Hammock Coast, hospitals are pleading with the public to take the virus seriously, with one health network seeing a 385 percent increase in coronavirus-related hospitalizations since Oct. 1.

The pleas come days after the Horry County Council announced that it would be ending its mask mandate as of Oct. 30, despite a joint effort by region hospitals to keep it in place.

“Certainly it’s disappointing because we have stated from the very beginning of this pandemic that following all of the health care experts in the country, we absolutely want to continue masking, social distancing and good hand hygiene,” said Gayle Resetar, chief operating officer at Tidelands Health.

“It’s unfortunate that we have to have a mandate at all, you’d really want the community to just take matters into their hands. We certainly hope that people make the right individual decision, which is to continue masking in public places, inside places, anywhere you might be able to social distance.”

Tidelands Health — which operates the Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital and Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital — says that it currently has 34 COVID-19 patients, with nine in the ICU, including three on ventilators. The ICU is operating at 127 percent of capacity, with overall hospital capacity at 103 percent.

On Oct. 1, the number of COVID-19 patients at Tidelands was seven, hence the 385 percent increase.

“People are being hospitalized. It’s not just a case. It’s not a case of college students that have a day of symptoms and are fine. It’s not just asymptomatic people that got a test,” Resetar said. “The key danger is the rate of hospitalizations, when those go up we continue to have spread, and it’s very severe. There is still mortality associated with this illness.

“I think the rate of hospitalizations should create some caution in the minds of our community.”

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, Horry County is at 82 percent hospital bed occupancy (555 of 677 beds), while Georgetown County is at 82.5 percent (151 of 183).

In Horry County, there has been an average of 57.9 new cases confirmed per day, including nine days of 75 or more. The area hadn’t seen 75 or more cases since July 31.

Conway Medical Center has also seen a rise in “inpatient positives” in October, with an average of 18 cases per day for the week of Oct. 19. It’s the highest rate since the first week of August, with October’s averages never above 6 per day.

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Myrtle Beach area. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Myrtle Beach news staff. Email

Sign Up!

“Certainly an alarming trend, not going in the right direction the last 2 to 3 weeks,” said Dr. Paul Richardson, CMC’s chief medical officer.

“What it hammers home for me, what I like to stress for folks is that we still need to be doing the right things — still need to be wearing masks, we still need to be social distancing, we still need to be washing our hands. Matter of fact, we need to be more vigilant because that’s going to help to diminish these spikes.”

The Grand Strand Medical Center has also followed the trend, seeing 55 inpatients through the first three weeks of October after 29 in September. According to data provided by the GSMC, the center’s weekly rate for positive tests have moved from 4.9 percent at the end of September to 10.1 percent for the week of Oct. 24. GSMC peaked at 12.4 percent positivity rate during the week of Oct. 17.

While specific numbers weren’t available from McLeod Health, which operates hospitals in Loris and Little River, the organization indicated that it was also seeing a rise of COVID-19 patients since the middle of September — “as predicted by the CDC as an outcome from a combination of factors including schools, fall activities, PPE fatigue, etc.”

Richardson also spoke to what is commonly referred to as “COVID fatigue,” saying that he is also tired of living behind a mask, but that it is his duty to follow science and medicine in times like these.

“I’m tired of it, too,” Richardson said. “I want to eat at restaurants. I want families to be able to visit their loved ones in the hospital. I want to walk around without the mask. But I also know that we need to have patience, that this is what the situation calls for now.”

Both Resetar and Richardson were outspoken about the need for the community to get the annual flu vaccine — but not to combat COVID-19, but to help avoid an unnecessary trip to a hospital that is already at or near capacity.

Richardson has even seen a case where the patient was both influenza and COVID-19 positive.

“We don’t know what we are going to face in the fall with COVID, we don’t know what kind of hospitalizations we will see, so not commingling the flu would be great,” Resetar said.

“We don’t want to overwhelm the system that we have.”