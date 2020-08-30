One young adult death reported in Horry County, DHEC reported

A young adult from Horry County died on Friday due to the coronavirus, according to the latest update from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
DHEC categorizes young adults as anyone from age 18-34. Three other deaths in the county were announced on Saturday.
Horry County also saw 27 new cases announced on Sunday with the county accumulating four coronavirus deaths and 218 cases this week. The county's total is at 9,269 and 173 deaths since the pandemic began.
DHEC reported three new cases in Georgetown County on Sunday and no deaths. The county accumulated one death and 47 cases this week. The county's total is at 1,675 and 36 deaths.
During August both counties accumulated three young adult deaths in total, with two in Horry and one in Georgetown.
Hospital bed occupancy is at 77.6 percent in Horry County and 95.8 percent in Georgetown County.
South Carolina announced 1,019 new confirmed cases and 11 confirmed deaths statewide, bringing the total 116,697 and 2,574 deaths.
Rate per 100K
Georgetown: 2,672.3
Horry: 2,617.76
Percent of deaths versus state total
Georgetown: 1.39 percent
Horry: 6.72 percent
Probable cases
Georgetown: 50
Horry: 89
Probable deaths
Georgetown:1
Horry: 9