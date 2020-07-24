One new MIS-C case reported in SC, total now at five

South Carolina reported another case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, MIS-C, from the Upstate region on Friday.
The child is under the age of ten and with this new case, there are now five known MIS-C cases in the state.
As hospitals get acquainted with the new tracking system, officials reported over 1,660 COVID-19 patients hospitalized and 602 ventilators in use.
State health officials also announced 1,921 new confirmed cases and 46 deaths — bringing the state total case to 78,298 and the mortality rate to 1,339.
Georgetown County reported 23 new cases, bringing the total number of cases to 1,071 and 13 deaths. Horry County reported 116 cases and four elderly deaths, bringing its total at 7,296 cases and 101 deaths.
