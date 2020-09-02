No coronavirus-related deaths in Horry and Georgetown counties, DHEC reports

No coronavirus-related deaths were announced on Wednesday in Horry and Georgetown counties, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

DHEC reported that Horry County added 15 new cases, with the county's total reaching 9,320 overall, with 177 confirmed deaths. Georgetown County added seven new cases, bringing its county total to 1,691, with 36 deaths.

Hospital bed occupancy rates in Horry County increased to 82.8 percent, while Georgetown County decreased to 91.8 percent.

South Carolina announced 601 new confirmed cases and 26 confirmed deaths, bringing the state total to 118,699 and 2,652 deaths. The 26 deaths were reported from Aiken, Anderson, Beaufort, Berkeley, Charleston, Dorchester, Florence, Greenville, Greenwood, Orangeburg, Spartanburg, Sumter, and York counties.

Rate per 100K

Georgetown: 2,697.83

Horry: 2,632.17

Percent of deaths versus state total

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Myrtle Beach area. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Myrtle Beach news staff. Email

Sign Up!

Georgetown: 1.35 percent

Horry: 6.77 percent

Probable cases

Georgetown: 58

Horry: 102

Probable deaths

Georgetown:1

Horry: 9