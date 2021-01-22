New CCU president tests positive for COVID-19; campus has most new cases since September

CONWAY — Coastal Carolina University announced on Friday that its new president, Michael Benson, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Benson is isolating at home, saying that he “can take those prescribed steps to ensure contact tracing protocols are followed, others can take necessary precautions, and I can isolate and get better soon.”

Benson pointed to the rising COVID-19 case count locally as reason for the continuing focus on wearing a mask, physical distancing and practicing good hygiene.

"The surrounding communities are seeing a lot more cases than last fall. Let's make sure we stay on track here at CCU, taking all the steps we can every day to prevent the spread of coronavirus,” Benson said.

According to CCU’s COVID-19 dashboard, the university saw 20 new cases on campus between Jan. 14-20, including 10 staff members and 8 students. It was the most cases reported since the week of Sept. 23.

To date, the university has reported 416 cases since June 8.

With classes resuming this past week, the university sent out communication to student and staff that encouraged everyone to obtain a COVID-19 test within 72 hours of returning to campus. The university provides a free testing center in its KK parking lot.

Tests were not required to return to campus, only suggested.

The university also advised that prior to returning to campus, both staff and students should minimize contact with others while awaiting test results, which can take up to 4 days.

Positive tests are self-reported to the university via email.

Students can choose their own learning model, with nearly all classes offered both with face-to-face instruction and via livestream. For Spring 2021, there will be limited in-person only classes offered, according to CCU.