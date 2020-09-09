NASCAR foundation donates 20 teddy bears to young patients at Tidelands Health

Children at Tidelands Health received a cuddly new friend on Wednesday after NASCAR representatives donated 20 teddy bears for National Teddy Bear Day.
According to the press release, the bears were provided through the NASCAR Foundation's Fourth Annual Speedy Bear Brigade, a coast-to-coast effort on National Teddy Bear Day to bring comfort to children receiving care in hospitals.
Foundation officials selected health systems across the country to receive this year's donation of customized "Speedy Bears."
Volunteers delivered 900 Speedy Bears to 40 hospitals nationwide. Since 2017, the program delivered nearly 4,000 teddy bears to sick children at more than 80 hospitals.
“These adorable bears will bring such comfort to children in our care locations facing medical challenges and often feeling a bit uneasy in an unfamiliar environment,” said Dr. Gerald Harmon, vice president of medical affairs at Tidelands Health.
Harmon thanked Darlington Raceway and The NASCAR Foundation for promoting this 'Speedy Bear Brigade" program to make a difference in the lives of their young patients.
Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp said the organization wants to show support for children and families through these difficult times.
“We are proud to support the fourth annual Speedy Bear Brigade with The NASCAR Foundation as it provides a moment for these heroic children at Tidelands Health to embrace the comfort of a new lifelong teddy bear,” Tharp said.