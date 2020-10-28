Myrtle Beach-area hospitals prepare for influx of quarantine babies this winter

HORRY COUNTY — Early indicators show the business of births in Horry County should surge this winter, conveniently nine months after the COVID-19 quarantine began.

But the road to the birth and in the delivery room looks a little different than in years' past.

Dr. Eduardo Martinez is a leading urogynecologist at Tidelands Health Women's Center, and he said the typically slow winter months may not apply this year.

"We've seen, in our practice, an increase in obstetrical patients," Martinez said, adding the Women's Center consistently runs monthly projections. "On average, we're expecting an increase in the months of December and January from where we were a year ago."

Usually, Martinez said, winter-month births are much lower than the peak months of July, August and September. Well this year, he said, another peak is expected in December and January.

"Based on our projections, there are about 34 percent more births this December compared to last December, and about 25 (percent) more births this upcoming January compared to January 2020," he said.

Those projected births are 44 percent higher in December and 38 percent higher in January than the average 12-month period for Tidelands.

And Tidelands has been preparing for the surge for about a month now.

"We saw this spike and so we're making moves to make sure we're prepared for it... starting from nursing to pediatric coverage to operating room coverage to obstetric coverage," Martinez said. "With nursing, instead of having nurses solely dedicated just to labor and delivery, nurses are being cross trained so that a nurse can be on labor and delivery, but then they can also be in the nursery and they can also be in the operating room, in case we need to do a C-Section on patients.

"That significantly decreases the burden on our staff, because one person essentially can be moved around to different departments depending on the needs."

For now, the projected boost in births is being compared to the post-Hurricane Florence spike the area saw after the September 2018 hurricane. Tidelands reported twice as many births in June 2019 as compared to June 2018.

Patsy Miller, director of Women’s and Children’s Services for Grand Strand Health, said they have not had an uptick in their volumes at Grand Strand yet.

"The providers from one of the local OB/GYN practices who deliver at our hospital have shared that November and December will be ‘very busy,'" Miller said. "They did not give us any projections as far as numbers, just that the patient numbers would increase considerably.”

McLeod Health is also projecting an increase in births and adding more staff.

“McLeod Health Loris is projecting a 28 (percent) increase in births through the end of the year,” said Scott Montgomery, McLeod Health Loris administrator, in an emailed statement. “In preparation of this growth, McLeod Health is hiring additional staff to ensure the hospital has the resources needed to provide excellent patient care for our expectant mothers and babies. We continue to protect the well-being of our patients and staff by limiting visitation to one visitor throughout our hospital.”

Conway Medical Center was not able to provide projections by press time.

Statewide, the Department of Health and Environmental Control said they are not keeping track of projected births.

"Any attempt on our part to project an increase in birth rates would be mere conjecture," said Angela Crosland, a spokeswoman for DHEC, in an email to The Post and Courier.