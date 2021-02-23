McLeod Health announces mass COVID-19 vaccine event in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH — McLeod Health announced on Feb. 23 that it will be holding a mass COVID-19 vaccination event at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center on March 2-3 that will make 5,000 does available to those that meet the Phase 1A criteria.

McLeod also announced a second event at Darlington Raceway for March 5 that will also have 5,000 doses available.

In Myrtle Beach, the first doses will be the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, which McLeod indicated that it had already received the surplus doses to host both events.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on both days, with all administering coming via appointment, with McLeod asking that recipients not arrive early for their appointment time.

Identification will be required in order to verify the Phase 1A status.

“The goal of these clinics is to vaccinate as many of our local residents as we can,” said Brenda Bethune, mayor of Myrtle Beach.

Bethune indicated that city first responders will work alongside McLeod in order to guarantee safety and efficiency.

The Moderna vaccine requires two shots, with the second coming 28 days after the first. McLeod has already schedule a second event at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center for March 30-31 to administer the second dose.

All appointments can be made either by visiting www.Vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov or by calling 1-866-365-8110.