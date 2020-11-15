Horry County's weekend COVID-19 surge lifts November averages to the worst since July

MYRTLE BEACH — For the second consecutive day, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported that Horry County had more than 90 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, with November’s daily average now exceeding that of October.

On Sunday, Horry County added 92 cases, a day after 94 were reported — the latter the county’s highest single-day total since Oct. 13.

The county has a 3-day average of 81.3, a 10-day average of 67.5 and midway through the month, the November average is 58.9.

October saw a surge in cases in comparison to September, with the county ending last month at a 55.2 daily average.

September carried an average of 23.8 cases per day, while August was 38.5.

Meanwhile, Georgetown County is averaging 9.7 new cases per day in November.

Tidelands changes visitation policy due to rise in cases

On Nov. 12, Tidelands Health announced that it would be adjusting its visitation policy in its hospitals due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases.

According to a Tidelands spokesperson, the hospital had 21 COVID-19 patients in the hospital as of Nov. 12, with three more awaiting test results.

Six patients are in the intensive care unit.

The visitation rule change “will allow one adult support partner per hospitalized patient,” according to a Tidelands news release.

This new rule applies to Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.

A support partner is defined as those 18 or older, with visiting hours running from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Those in isolation due to COVID-19 and patients in the critical care unit cannot be visited by a support partner.

Tidelands did indicate that “exceptions may be made for end-of-life situations and other special circumstances.”

Those reporting to the emergency room can be joined by a support partner after the patient is determined to not have COVID-19, with each support partner also being screened for the virus at the door with a temperature check. Those that register at more than 100 degrees will not be allowed to enter.

“We again thank the community for your understanding as our team continues to respond to COVID-19,” said Dr. Gerald Harmon, the vice president of medical affairs at Tidelands. “We will continue to assess COVID-19 spread in our community and adjust our hospital visitation policy as need to protect our patients, staff and community members.”

An update on K-12 school cases

As both Horry County Schools and the Georgetown County School District continue with hybrid learning — two days in brick-and-mortar and three days virtual — here is a look at where each stands in terms of active cases as of Sunday afternoon:

• Horry County Schools is reporting 42 active cases, with 28 being students and 14 with staff. High schools make up more than half of the student cases, with Conway High (5), North Myrtle Beach (3), Carolina Forest (3), St. James (2) and Green Sea Floyds (1) all reporting active cases. There are also four active cases at the HCS District Office. HCS does not offer a number on quarantined students or staff.

• The Georgetown County School District is reporting 11 active cases, with 5 being students and 6 with staff. GCSD also indicates that 56 students and 28 staff members are in quarantine. Andrews High and Sampit Elementary have the most active cases with 3 apiece (both 1 student, 2 staff), while Andrews High has 15 in quarantine (10 students, 5 staff). The others in double figures for quarantine are Pleasant Hill Elementary (11) and Sampit Elementary (10). The district office has one active case and three in quarantine.

Coastal Carolina University update

When school returned in September, Coastal Carolina dealt with an influx in cases, something the university has seen dwindle over recent weeks.

According to the university’s COVID-19 dashboard, the university saw just three new cases during the week of Nov. 5-11, all with staff members.

There are two students in isolation.

To date, the university has reported 335 cumulative positive cases, inclusive of staff and students.