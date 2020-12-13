Horry County teachers warn 'keep your children at home,' point to safety, ‘depressing environment’

MYRTLE BEACH — Nearly 200 students were moved into quarantine at St. James Elementary School last week — roughly 25.1 percent of the entire student body — after a roving staffer tested positive for COVID-19, a source close to the situation confirmed to the Post and Courier Myrtle Beach.

An additional nine staffers were also moved into quarantine.

The Post and Courier also obtained an internal email that indicated that 193 St. James Elementary School students had been contacted due to the positive case.

When approached about the situation and asked if the district entertained the idea of shutting down the school, no direct answer was provided by an HCS spokesperson.

A source close to the situation told the Post and Courier that the recommendation to close the school and clean it thoroughly was made, but denied.

The district did offer the following on Saturday night:

“Students quarantined due to close contacts are not reported on our dashboard for three reasons: 1) quarantined students do not prevent face-to-face operations of schools via the hybrid model; 2) due to the hybrid model’s schedule of two days per week of face-to-face instruction, a school nurse may not be able to confirm a quarantined student’s return status until the following week; and thus 3) accurately reporting student quarantines five days per week is not possible when students physically attend school for only two days per week.”

The dramatic numbers for St. James Elementary fell in line with the rise in cases throughout the district, which stood at 126 active cases as of Friday — more than double what the district saw as of Dec. 1 — and 224 staffers in quarantine. The district has chosen not to report student quarantine numbers.

In addition, six district basketball teams have been placed into quarantine, while HCS confirmed that the North Myrtle Beach High varsity football team had a positive case on Dec. 10, just days after facing A.C. Flora in the state championship. A.C. Flora announced a positive test the day after winning the title on Dec. 5.

The HCS basketball teams currently in quarantine include:

Myrtle Beach High girls varsity;

Conway High girls varsity;

Conway High boys junior varsity;

Socastee High boys varsity;

North Myrtle Beach High boys varsity;

Green Sea Floyds girls varsity

These incidences come on the eve of the deadline — Monday at midnight — for HCS Virtual students to opt into returning to brick-and-mortar education, a move that multiple HCS teachers are adamant that parents and guardians shouldn't take for a multitude of reasons.

“If I could tell virtual parents one thing, it would be to keep your children at home. Schools are not capable of doing the necessary cleaning to keep them safe,” one teacher said, asking for anonymity due to the fear of retribution from the district office.

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Myrtle Beach area. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Myrtle Beach news staff. Email

Sign Up!

Another teacher pointed to HCS making it apparent that it intends to return to full-time, in-person instruction as reason to push the pause button on returning to the physical classroom.

“Don’t bank on it staying hybrid. If you send your student back to school, you have to go with the understanding that it could go back to full face-to-face five days a week regardless of the numbers in the county,” the teacher said, also hiding their identity due to fear of retaliation from the district office.

“That is the feeling that administration is getting from the district office and that they are indirectly perpetuating in the public. So, if you allow your child to return to school, you have to be comfortable with the idea of returning for face-to-face with a moment's notice.”

The same teacher also addressed the “misnomer” that if a parent was concerned about how their child was regressing on the social side of things, the current in-school environment will only make things worse.

“If you were sending your student back to school in the hopes of socialization then that is a misconception. Socially distancing mixed with masks equals a socially awkward, somewhat depressing environment to learn in,” they said. “Teachers are trying their best to engage students but there are natural barriers to socialization teaching under these circumstances.”

An elementary school teacher that has more than a decade of service under their belt was put off by the continued notion that children are “resilient,” saying that it’s an easy way to justify actions without having data to support the decision.

“Students are resilient because we don’t really give them a choice at the end of the day. They are raised to follow directions,” the teacher said. “We drop them off at school. We tell them to sit there in a classroom for hours without much movement. We tell them to ignore the dangers. They’re resilient because that’s what we tell them to be.”

Another teacher indicated that if a parent or guardian chooses to put their student back in the classroom, the flow of information about potential COVID-19 exposure will be minimal.

“Placing your child in hybrid will provide them an opportunity for pathogen exposure. I recently had a student who said she was not feeling well for over a week, before she stated she wanted to see the nurse. She ended up testing positive. None of her peers were informed,” the teacher said. “Students are never aware that a classmate of theirs is ill until they notice that student missing in class. As a parent, you will never be told your child was exposed. Teachers aren’t even informed.”

Finally, an elementary school teacher points to the lack of visits or interface teachers have with those in power — mentioning Superintendent Rick Maxey and the HCS Board of Trustees by name — as proof that the schools aren't safe in their current setup, with those in charge not willing to offer support or investigate claims themselves.

"How is it that it is safe enough for the students and teachers to work inside these walls, but those in charge aren't coming to see, first-hand, what's going on in our classrooms," the teacher said. "We don't care about bonuses or rewards, we are just looking for a thank you. And those haven't come in any form."