Horry County sees significant rise in positive COVID-19 cases over past 3 days

MYRTLE BEACH — For the first time in more than 30 days, Horry County exceeded 60 new daily COVID-19 positive cases, with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reporting 61 confirmed cases on Monday afternoon.

It comes a day after a significant spike that saw 35 announced Saturday and 47 on Sunday.

Prior to the three-day spike, Horry County averaged 16.1 daily cases over the previous two weeks and 23.2 over the past 30 days.

Since Sept. 2, Horry County had 30-plus cases eight times, while having 20-or-less 16 times.

As of Oct. 4, DHEC says Horry County’s incidence rate is 123.7 (per 100,000), which is classified as medium spread — key for Horry County Schools, who utilize its “hybrid” educational method with that classification.

To date, Horry County has 10,070 positive COVID-19 cases, with an additional 614 classified as “probable” by DHEC.

The county’s death total sits at 185, with 17 more listed as being “probable,” meaning the deaths are under further investigation.

Horry County’s hospitals continue to be busy, with an 83.3 percent hospital bed occupancy rate, according to DHEC.