Horry County sees 145-day high in new COVID-19 cases; JV, varsity hoops teams quarantined

MYRTLE BEACH — As both the junior varsity and varsity boys basketball teams at Green Sea Floyds High School head into quarantine due to exposure to a positive COVID-19 test, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 181 new cases in Horry County on Monday — the county’s highest total since July 15.

Horry County’s incidence rate is now more than double the “high” designation, sitting at 431.5. The county has seen 1,528 cases over the past two weeks, which is more than it saw in August and September, while just 182 behind October’s total.

Horry County’s 7-day average is 128.1 cases per day, the most it has seen since July 15-21.

The skyrocketing numbers come amid Horry County Schools opening up the opportunity for students to shift from HCS Virtual to brick-and-mortar instruction for the second semester. Students can make that switch until midnight on Dec. 14.

HCS dealt with a plethora of team quarantines and positive cases throughout the fall sports season, with Green Sea Floyds becoming one of the first known winter teams to feel the impacts of a team member testing positive for COVID-19.

According to Lisa Bourcier, HCS’ spokesperson, a player tested positive for the virus on Thursday, pushing all 24 players from the JV and varsity squads, as well as five staff members, into quarantine. They will be eligible to return to school on Dec. 18.

GSF also has seven staff members in quarantine as of Monday afternoon, according to HCS. A source close to the situation at GSF said that an additional four staffers were sent home on Monday.

HCS has 66 active COVID-19 cases, 42 among students and 24 with staffers. There are 130 staff members also in quarantine, while the district does not report students in quarantine.

Bourcier indicated that HCS would remain in hybrid instruction despite the rise in cases, also stating that she was not aware of any discussions about moving to full-time virtual learning for all students and teachers.

The district’s original back-to-school plans called for students and teachers to move to full-time virtual if the incidence rate was above 200, although the HCS Board of Education adjusted those protocols in October at the recommendation of Superintendent Rick Maxey.

Hospital update

Tidelands Health continues to flirt with its capacity at both the Waccamaw and Georgetown hospitals, with overall capacity at 97 percent, with the ICU at 104 percent.

According to a Tidelands spokesperson, the two hospitals have 17 COVID-19 patients, with two more awaiting results.

Georgetown County update

The Georgetown County School District saw an uptick in positive COVID-19 cases over the weekend, with 19 now being reported via GCSD’s dashboard.

The biggest jump is from those in quarantine, moving from 68 on Friday to 108 on Monday. That is inclusive of students and staffers, with the latter standing at 59.

Georgetown County has moved back into “high” with an incidence rate of 248.9.