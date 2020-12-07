Horry County Schools will not offer free rapid testing in its schools

CONWAY — Horry County Schools will not use rapid testing in schools, an option given by the South Carolina Department of Education, Horry County Schools Superintendent Rick Maxey announced during Monday's board meeting.

After explaining the facts of rapid testing and issues, Maxey said he first thought it would be a good idea, but after speaking with experts, he has decided against it.

“My biggest fear of all of this is that it’s entirely possible that it would promote sending symptomatic students to school to get tested,” Maxey said, adding he has “been in this business long enough” to know parents and guardians may send their children to school to be tested because it’s free.

If a district did decide to allow Abbott BinaxNOW rapid testing on school grounds, there are several guidelines school nurses must follow, which include testing to happen outside of the school’s health room, nurses donning protective gowns, parental consent, and waiting 15 minutes in the testing room with the student until the results are available. The room also has to be unoccupied for at least one hour after testing.

Maxey said this would cause the district to need additional staff, staff to monitor health rooms while a nurse is administering a test, staff to begin contact tracing if there is a positive test, staff to collect and verify parent information.

Maxey also noted that the test will only show positive if a person is symptomatic, and even if it is positive, it’s still 80 percent accurate, he said.

Though Maxey said HCS will not use the rapid testing, he said the district is willing to help support students who need to be tested and when the vaccine is ready, the district would be “more than happy” to collaborate with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control to help conduct vaccinations at schools.

On Nov. 25, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster signed an executive order allowing teachers and students to get rapid testing at public schools across the state. The testing is optional for students, teachers, and districts, which can decide to opt out.