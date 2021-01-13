Horry County Schools announces return to hybrid instruction on Tuesday

CONWAY — Horry County Schools announced to parents on Wednesday morning that it will return to its hybrid instructional model on Tuesday.

The announcement comes five days prior to the start of the next school week, the minimum number of days required by the South Carolina Department of Education.

According to the HCS COVID-19 dashboard, the district currently has 113 active cases, including 55 students and 58 staff members.

There are 164 HCS employees in quarantine, while the district has chosen not to report students in quarantine.

The incidence rate in Horry County sits at 764, nearly quadruple what the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control considers to be "high." The positive test rate over the past 7 days is 29.1 percent of 6,473 tests.

HCS Superintendent Rick Maxey announced on Tuesday that he has a mild case of COVID-19, while HCS Board of Education vice chairman John Poston is hospitalized while he battles the virus.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.