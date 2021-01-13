You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Horry County Schools announces return to hybrid instruction on Tuesday

  • Updated
Horry County Schools (copy)

Horry County Schools has decided to return to hybrid instruction on Jan. 19. (Horry County Schools/Provided)

 Horry County Schools

CONWAY — Horry County Schools announced to parents on Wednesday morning that it will return to its hybrid instructional model on Tuesday.

The announcement comes five days prior to the start of the next school week, the minimum number of days required by the South Carolina Department of Education.

According to the HCS COVID-19 dashboard, the district currently has 113 active cases, including 55 students and 58 staff members.

There are 164 HCS employees in quarantine, while the district has chosen not to report students in quarantine.

The incidence rate in Horry County sits at 764, nearly quadruple what the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control considers to be "high." The positive test rate over the past 7 days is 29.1 percent of 6,473 tests.

HCS Superintendent Rick Maxey announced on Tuesday that he has a mild case of COVID-19, while HCS Board of Education vice chairman John Poston is hospitalized while he battles the virus.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

Reach Nick Masuda at 843-607-0912. Follow him on Twitter at @nickmasudaphoto. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News