Horry County reports three new COVID-19 deaths; Georgetown County adds one death

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported three new COVID-19 deaths in Horry County on Thursday.
All three deaths were classified as elderly, with one death still being investigated by health officials. The county also added 39 new cases, bringing the total to 8,995 with 166 deaths.
The county's hospital bed occupancy remains at 84 percent.
Georgetown County added one new death and 28 new coronavirus cases, bringing the county total to 1,587 with 31 deaths. The death was classified as an elderly patient. The county's hospital occupancy remains at full capacity.
South Carolina announced 896 new coronavirus cases and 42 additional confirmed deaths bringing the total to 108,146 and 2,289 deaths. The 42 deaths came from Aiken, Anderson, Barnwell, Beaufort, Calhoun, Clarendon, Darlington, Dorchester, Florence, Georgetown, Greenville, Greenwood, Hampton, Horry, Lexington, Marion, Orangeburg, Richland, Saluda, Spartanburg and Sumter.
Officials are investigating one coronavirus death from Horry County.
Rate per 100K
Georgetown: 2,487.24
Horry: 2,518.92
Percent of deaths versus state total
Georgetown: 1.3 percent
Horry: 7.25 percent
Probable cases
Georgetown: 9
Horry: 47
Probable deaths
Georgetown:0
Horry: 10