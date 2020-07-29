Horry County reports 6 additional coronavirus deaths; Georgetown County shows stability

Horry County recorded six additional COVID-19-related deaths on Wednesday, bringing the county’s death total to 118, according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control. The county also reported 99 new coronavirus cases, increasing its case total to 1,187.

Georgetown County has had a stable two-week incidence rate, recording 42 new cases and no deaths, bringing its total to 1,187 and 16 deaths.

Today’s statewide report included delayed death reports from as far back as July 10, showing that 50 patients died from the coronavirus July 21, one of the deadliest days for the state to this point.

South Carolina health officials announced 1,666 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 48 deaths Wednesday with the state total at 85,423 and the state’s death total at 1,551. The state also reported 423 probable cases and 64 probable deaths. As it stands, Horry is No. 7 and Georgetown is No. 13 in the state.

Out of the 48 deaths, 11 were middle-aged and 37 were elderly patients from Aiken, Bamberg, Beaufort, Charleston, Cherokee, Chester, Darlington, Dorchester, Florence, Greenville, Horry, Jasper, Kershaw, Laurens, Lexington, Orangeburg, Saluda, Sumter, Williamsburg and York counties. Officials are still investigating four victims from Anderson, Chester, Hampton and Pickens counties.

As of Wednesday, the state has conducted more than 734,000 tests and the percent positive was 19.9 percent. DHEC cautioned that all beds counted by its new tracking system can be used for hospitalized adult COVID-19 patients. On Wednesday 1,152 of the state’s 1,451 ICU beds were in use, 404 of them by patients with coronavirus.

Rate per 100K

Georgetown: 1,893.75

Horry: 2,196.39

Percent of deaths vs. state total

Horry: 7.6 percent

Georgetown: 1.0 percent

Probable cases

Georgetown: 1

Horry: 15

Probable Deaths

Georgetown: 7

Horry: 3