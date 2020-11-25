Horry County registers second-worst day for new COVID-19 cases since July

HORRY COUNTY — For the first time since Oct. 10 and third instance since July 28, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced more than 100 new COVID-19 cases in Horry County, with 111 reported on Wednesday afternoon.

Across South Carolina, only Greenville County had more cases on Wednesday with 150.

For November, Horry County has a total of 1,626 confirmed COVID-19 cases, or an average of 65 per day — the highest the county has seen since July.

Over the past two weeks, DHEC has reported 1,074 confirmed cases in Horry County.

According to DHEC, Horry County is at 85.2 percent hospital bed capacity.

In addition, Horry County’s incidence rate is now “high” at 303.3 (per 100,000), which is 50 percent greater than the “high” threshold, as it starts at 200.

In its back-to-school plan, Horry County Schools had originally indicated that it would return to full-time virtual schooling if the rate was “high,” although it changed course at an October meeting, saying that multiple factors would determine if it would change its instructional method.

On Monday, an HCS spokesperson said that there was no indication of a change to the model. A request for further comment by the Post and Courier Myrtle Beach on Wednesday was not immediately returned.

Coastal Carolina University had already planned to complete the remainder of the semester online after Thanksgiving break, with a return to in-person instruction slated for Jan. 19.