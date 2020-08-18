Horry County records 2 coronavirus deaths; Georgetown still at 100% hospital bed occupancy

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported two confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Horry County on Tuesday.

One death was classified as middle-aged and the other as elderly. One more death in the county is still being investigated by officials. The county also added 34 new cases, bringing the total to 8,886 with 163 deaths.

The county's hospital beds are at 77.1 percent occupancy.

DHEC reported one additional death in Georgetown County, classifying it as a middle-aged patient. The county also reported 11 new cases increasing the total to 1,550 with 27 deaths. Georgetown remains at 100 percent capacity for beds.

South Carolina announced 691 new coronavirus cases and 47 deaths Tuesday, bringing the total to 106,574 and 2,230 confirmed deaths in the state. The 47 deaths came from Aiken, Anderson, Berkeley, Charleston, Chester, Chesterfield, Darlington, Dorchester, Fairfield, Florence, Georgetown, Greenville, Greenwood, Horry, Laurens, Oconee, Orangeburg, Richland, Sparantaburg, Sumter and Williamsburg counties.

Officials are still investigating 10 possible virus-related deaths.

Rate per 100K

Georgetown: 2,472.88

Horry: 2,509.6

Percent of deaths versus state total

Georgetown: 1.2 percent

Horry: 7.3 percent

Probable cases

Georgetown: 6

Horry: 40

Probable deaths

Georgetown:0

Horry: 9