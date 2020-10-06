Horry County new COVID-19 cases rise again; more than double 30-day daily average

MYRTLE BEACH — For the fourth consecutive day, Horry County saw a rise in confirmed COVID-19 cases, with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reporting 62 new cases on Tuesday afternoon.

The 62 come after days of 61 (Monday), 47 (Sunday) and 35 (Saturday).

The combined 205 cases over the past four days are more than the previous 13 days combined in the county.

Coming into Tuesday’s release of new numbers, Horry County was averaging 23.2 cases daily — which has risen to 51.2 over the past four days.

Horry County’s incidence rate went from 123.7 to 131.0 between Oct. 4 and Oct. 5 — a key metric since it dictates whether or not Horry County Schools will continue with “hybrid” instruction. As of Tuesday, the county is “medium spread,” meaning hybrid teaching would continue.

According to DHEC, Horry County now has 10,762 positive cases to date from 97,800 tests. There have been 857 hospitalizations, with 186 confirmed deaths, with 16 additional probable deaths.