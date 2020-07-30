Horry County logs 56 new coronavirus cases, Georgetown logs 22

On Thursday, Horry County recorded 56 new COVID-19 cases and one new death. These new cases increased the county total to 7,857 and puts their death total at 119.
Meanwhile in Georgetown County, the county continues with a stable incidence rate for two weeks recording another new low number of cases with 22 and no confirmed deaths. The county's total is at 1,210 cases and the death total stands at 16. DHEC is still investigating one probable death in the county.
As of Thursday, over 745,000 tests has been conducted in the state and there are 1,563 hospitalized coronavirus patients and of that number, 389 are in ICU and 245 are on a ventilator.
The state agency also announced 1,636 new cases and 48 confirmed deaths, bringing South Carolina's total to 87,117 cases and 1,600 deaths. The state reported 20 new probable cases and eight new probable deaths.
Out of the 48 deaths, 10 were middle-aged and 38 were elderly patients from Abbeville, Bamberg, Barnwell, Berkeley, Charleston, Cherokee, Clarendon, Dillon, Dorchester, Florence, Greenville, Greenwood, Hampton, Horry, Laurens, Lee, Lexington, Newberry, Oconee, Orangeburg, Pickens, Richland, Sumter and Williamsburg counties.
Officials are still investigating eight patients from Barnwell, Beaufort, Charleston, Georgetown, Greenville, Jasper and York counties.
Rate per 100K
Georgetown: 1,930.44
Horry: 2,218.98
Percent of deaths vs. state total
Horry: 7.4 percent
Georgetown: 1.0 percent
Probable cases
Georgetown: 1
Horry: 16
Probable Deaths
Georgetown: 1
Horry: 2
Percent of tests that were positive: 21.5 percent