Horry County has worst day for new COVID-19 cases since mid-July; hospitals at full capacity

HORRY COUNTY — For the third time in 7 days, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported that Horry County had in excess of 100 new COVID-19 cases, with 126 announced on Wednesday afternoon.

The total is the county’s highest since July 21, while the past seven days have brought an average of 89 new cases per day.

The continued surge has already pushed Tidelands Health’s ICUs to 110 percent capacity, while its two hospitals in Waccamaw and Georgetown are at 100 percent capacity overall. Tidelands has added three new COVID-19-positive inpatients since Monday for a total of 21, with four on a ventilator, according to a hospital spokesperson.

Meanwhile, at Grand Strand Health, the hospital has seen seven new COVID-19-positive inpatients since Monday, moving from 29 to 36.

The hospital bed occupancy rates are 88.7 percent in Horry County and 83.3 percent in Georgetown County, according to DHEC.

The incidence rate in Horry County has continued to rise, with it now sitting at 321.7, a lift of 18 points since Monday. The rate puts the county more than 50 percent above the threshold to be deemed “high.”

Horry County Schools has seen a significant uptick in cases since Monday, moving from 42 to 61, including 26 new student cases. There are 45 overall cases with students and 16 with staff.

Of the HCS student cases, 10 are reported in the Aynor area, with 4 at Aynor Elementary, 5 at Aynor High School and 1 at Aynor Middle School.

St. James High has the most cases with 6, while the county’s high schools account for 22 of the student cases.

There are also 102 HCS staff members in quarantine, an increase of 20 since Monday. The HCS District Office has 19 staffers currently in quarantine. HCS does not report students in quarantine.

The Georgetown County School District is reporting 14 active cases, with seven apiece for students and staffers. There are 77 students and staffers currently in quarantine.