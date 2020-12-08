Horry County formally recommends masks wearing in public, but still won't mandate it

HORRY COUNTY — Wearing a mask is now recommended by Horry County Council.

Horry County Council approved in a 10-to-1 vote a resolution encouraging all its citizens to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but the decision has no mandate or penalty for not doing so.

Councilmember Dennis DiSabato was not in attendance.

The council specifically recommended “all people to exercise those safety measures set forth by the CDC, the SC DHEC, and the Governor, to include physical distancing of at least 6 feet, wearing masks, frequent hand washing/sanitizing, avoiding face touching, covering the nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing, daily cleaning and disinfecting of surfaces, daily monitoring of health / isolating and quarantining when appropriate to do so, and urges retail establishments in the unincorporated areas of the County to require their employees and customers to do likewise.”

The council enacted a mandate in July, renewing the emergency ordinance in the following months before allowing it and a declaration of emergency to expire.

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Myrtle Beach area. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Myrtle Beach news staff. Email

Sign Up!

Since the end of October, Horry County has not had a mask mandate, state of emergency or an official stance on if residents should wear a mask despite an alarming increase in the spread of COVID-19 over the last few weeks.

During the last vote for the mandate, only four council members supported a requirement, three votes short of the supermajority. With only four votes in support of a mandate last month, the council members — Dennis Disabato, Harold Worley, Gary Loftus and Bill Howard — have no clear path to bringing back a mandate through an ordinance ahead of the Christmas holiday.

The other eight on council endorse people wearing masks but believe it should ultimately be a personal choice for the remainder of the year. This reasoning is shared by Surfside Beach, which has never mandated masks since the pandemic began.

A declaration of emergency, a prerequisite for an emergency mask mandate ordinance, also has not been renewed since October. This ordinance allowed county staff more flexibility to respond to pandemic conditions, but council decided giving that much leeway was not appropriate given the situation.

Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, Conway, Georgetown and Georgetown County all have mask mandates and states of emergencies in place.